Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

LETTER: Great caregivers brighten senior years

Free Lance-Star
 14 days ago

Not many caregivers in this day still take the time to really talk to you about your issues. Well, Laura Britton, PA-C with Mary Washington Spine and Rehabilitation, does. And not only does she take the time to listen to your concerns, she makes sure she understands and addresses them one by one so that she can be sure you are getting the best care possible.

fredericksburg.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSWashington Times

It’s time to care for the caregivers

Sophia Samuel of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, faced the difficult choice that millions of Americans across our Nation are forced to confront. She built a successful career as a professor, earning $80,000 per year. However, her personal success coincided with a decline in her parents’ health. Her mother, Elita, and her father, Albert, were both diagnosed with cancer. They also battled other chronic conditions, including diabetes and heart disease. On their own at home, they struggled. Sophia helped where and when she could, but her parents needed more hands-on care. For Sophia, it was important that her parents were able to receive care at home, lest they be sent to a nursing home where they might be separated. She left her job as a professor and accepted work with a home care agency, which hired her to provide care for her parents. Sophia’s salary went from $80,000 to $22,000 per year. She went from preparing syllabi to managing all aspects of her parents’ care. Sophia is not alone though.
Cuyahoga Falls, OHAkron Leader Publications

Great Falls Patriot Run/Walk virtual this year

CUYAHOGA FALLS — The Great Falls Patriot Run/Walk is back this year to benefit the Falls Cancer Club. According to club officials, the race will be a little different due to COVID-19 pandemic recommendations from health departments and will take place virtually July 1-7 instead of the morning of July 4.
Mental HealthSo Md News.com

Reopening brings mental relief for seniors and caregivers

Throughout the last year feelings of isolation and loneliness became all too familiar to everyone. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the mental health of many Americans. However, senior citizens and their caregivers have arguably been among those most impacted. Nursing home residents and their loved ones had to endure a year of incredibly strict regulations, often not being able to see or hug friends and family. Safety has always been a top priority at Restore Health Rehabilitation Center, still residents and caregivers alike were disappointed and even scared, when visitation was restricted. While most everyone has been understanding and supportive of the precautions put in place, this disruption turned many people’s routine upside down for more than a year.
HealthMcKnight's

A caregiver named Sammy

It is not an unusual story. A 90-year-old man suddenly is having trouble breathing, his heart is enlarged, and his kidneys are slowing down in their functioning. A care conference is called and the family, along with the elderly man discuss options for treatment or not. In the end, the decision is made to not treat and to move to comfort care.
HealthL'Observateur

Check on the caregivers

I was out and about recently and ran into an old friend. In the time before COVID, that wouldn’t seem so unusual, but having been living through home confinement for well over a year it was a real treat. A brief catch-up on family and then on mutual friends made...
Middlebury, VTAddison Independent

Letter to the editor: Local businesses exemplify our great community

Thank you to Middlebury businesses for your generosity to the online auction for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Northern New England chapter. Addison West, Middlebury Bagel & Deli, The Middlebury Inn, Middlebury Mountaineer, Middlebury Natural Foods Coop, The Stone Mill, The Vermont Book Shop, and Vermont Coffee Company all donated items for auction and helped raise thousands of dollars.
Durango, CODurango Herald

Caregiver makes all the difference

I am a resident at Sunshine Gardens Assisted Living Facility here in Durango. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this past year was a very long, tough year of isolation. However, we were blessed to have amazing caregivers who went beyond their duties to keep us safe and cared for. Carlotta...
Southern Pines, NCpilot.com

Letter: Great Work of SCC Staff

Kudos to some old friends from my years at Sandhills Community College for recently sharing their many talents in words, song and art. I read an interesting article recently by Ray Linville, a retired English teacher and former colleague who dabbles in sharing interesting information about Moore Countians and their environment.
Methow, WAMethow Valley News

SASH asks for input from seniors on housing, caregiving

The Methow Valley’s senior population is only getting larger, while resources for those seniors haven’t necessarily kept up. With that in mind, the Senior Assessment for Support and Housing group, or SASH, was founded in the Methow Valley early this year to study the area’s needs for senior housing, caregiving and nursing options that could help seniors stay in their homes longer.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Caregiver Support Group at the CAST Senior Center starting Thursday, July 22.

NEW ULM — Do you provide the primary care for a family member who is older, has a disability or chronic condition?. A Caregiver Support Group will be starting on Thursday, July 22 at the CAST Senior Center, located in the New Ulm Community Center at 600 N. German St. in New Ulm. The Caregiver Support Group is provided by Lutheran Social Services and hosted by the Community and Seniors Together (CAST) organization.
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Summer can be the hungriest season for kids

As summer in Virginia hits full throttle, there’s a lot to celebrate. We’re inching closer to some of the freedoms we enjoyed pre-pandemic, and the end of many of the restrictions that weighed so heavily on our personal lives. But something still needs our focus: feeding hungry children in the...
Mental Healthlaconiadailysun.com

How seniors can enhance mental health

No matter what age we are, living a life of purpose, connection and joy is critical for our physical and mental wellbeing. For older adults, a variety of obstacles like vision loss, social isolation, mobility problems and memory issues can make enjoying life more difficult. Why is it important for...
Ulster County, NYDaily Freeman

Letter: Senior housing plan isn't well-thought out

In response to Laura Shane Cunningham's letter, "Outdated thinking won't help Marbletown Seniors" (Letters, June 20):. Yes: The 51-acre habitat off Cottekill Road in Marbletown is once again under consideration for development — this time for affordable senior housing. Yes: This parcel was disqualified by Ulster County for a fire...
Twin Falls, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Letter: Senior Center appreciates Rotary Club

In regards to Doug Brown’s recent Letter to the Editor, I would like to make clear that the Twin Falls Senior Center and the Twin Falls Noon Rotary Club are working hand in hand at the Municipal Band refreshment stand in selling cookies and popcorn. To Mr. Brown, and all...
Sutter Creek, CAledger.news

Letter to the Editor: Amador Senior Center food and intake form

This letter is in response to a published letter written by Dona Swanson of Sutter Creek in the June 18, 2021 edition of the Ledger Dispatch (“Senior Center food is good, but form is a head-scratcher”). Amador Senior Center strives to provide high quality, freshly prepared hot meals to seniors...

Comments / 0

Community Policy