Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Boss on Tally & Alder’s Connection, the Camarilla and More

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Sea Coast Echo
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 premiere, “Of the Blood.”]. Fortunately, Motherland: Fort Salem doesn’t make us wait long to see the Unit — witches Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams), and Tally (Jessica Sutton) — reunited in Season 2. But even as they celebrate being together again (and heading to War College!), the premiere leaves us with so many questions about them.

www.seacoastecho.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyne Renée
Person
Taylor Hickson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camarilla#Motherland#War College#General Alder#Alder And Tally
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
PTSD
Related
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Season 2 of ‘Motherland’: Is ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Based on a True Story?

Season 2 of ‘Motherland’: Is ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Based on a True Story?. Season 2 of Motherland: Fort Salem premieres tonight (June 22) at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform. As three witches fighting in the US Army, the supernatural series stars Taylor Hickson (Deadpool), Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth), and newcomer Ashley Nicole Williams. This webpage contains everything you need to know about the series’ inspiration.
EntertainmentPosted by
Distractify

The Magic of 'Motherland: Fort Salem' Was Crafted in Canada

Freeform's new supernatural drama Motherland: Fort Salem premiered in March 2020, following three witches who decide to enlist in the U.S. Army. In this fictional universe, the Salem Accord ended the persecution of witches 300 years ago. The country is now ruled by women, but all witches now have to fight in the military.
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

How Many Episodes Are in 'Motherland: Fort Salem'?

Motherland: Fort Salem is the gripping supernatural drama about three witches who have been enlisted in the Army as part of a government deal to prevent the execution of all witches in the U.S. After more than one year of waiting, Motherland: Fort Salem season two has finally arrived on Freeform and Hulu and fans want to know all of the details.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ 2×01 Preview Guide: “Of the Blood”

One of the best shows of last year, Motherland: Fort Salem is returning tonight and we have to admit that we are really excited for it. The show returns tonight with an episode entitled, “Of The Blood.” In the episode, “Despite the threat of the Camarilla, the discovery of new witches gives Alder hope. Tally struggles with her role as a Biddy, and Raelle and Abigail return to Fort Salem with their mysterious new abilities.”
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Motherland: Fort Salem: Season Three? Has the Freeform Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Freeform cable channel, the Motherland: Fort Salem TV show stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renee. The series is set in an alternate version of present-day America. In this reality, witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the United States government to fight for their country. The story follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons. In the second season, Raelle (Hickson), Tally (Sutton), and Abigail (Williams) confront higher stakes, dangerous magic, and a new threat from an ancient group of witch-hunters — the Camarilla.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Difficult dreams…

Next week on Freeform Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 3 is going to be here. So what can you expect throughout it?. This particular episode carries with it the title of “A Tiffany,” and we get a sense that a wide array of different struggles lie at the core. Take, for example, Raelle trying her best to prove herself, while Tally asks some enormous questions about what is happening to her. Because we are still so early on in the season, we’re at a point right now where some of these stories could develop for weeks to come — or twist and turn in ways that you do not expect. No matter where they go, we have a feeling that they will prove to be dramatic and morph the show further.
UEFAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ on Freeform; Alton Brown on ‘Chopped’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv. The Flash Barry and Iris (Grant Gustin, Candice Patton) put family plans on hold when an army of Godspeeds attacks Central City. Chillblaine (guest star Jon Cor), claiming that he has turned over a new leaf, wins release from prison, but Frost (Danielle Panabaker) is skeptical. 8 p.m. The CW.
NFLDelaware County Daily Times

‘College Bowl,’ Time Jump for ‘David Makes Man,’ Return to ‘Fort Salem,’ A ‘No. 9’ Farce, ‘This Is Pop’

The classic College Bowl format gets a new look, with Peyton Manning hosting. OWN’s artful David Makes Man shifts its coming-of-age hero to adulthood. The young witches of Freeform’s Motherland: Fort Salem face new enemies in a second season. In streaming: For laughs with a bite, BritBox launches a new season of the cult anthology series Inside No. 9, and Netflix goes on a seven-decade journey of pop-music history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy