Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were ruled out of England’s 1-0 victory against Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday evening, however, they will both available for selection for the Three Lions in the last-16.The Chelsea pair will have to isolate up to and including Monday 28 June after being confirmed as close contacts of Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.Having topped Group D, though, England will now play their first knockout game on 29 June at Wembley, meaning the Chelsea duo will both be available to play. However, it is worth noting that...