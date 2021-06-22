Cancel
Limp Bizkit announces summer tour dates

98online.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrepare yourself for the summer of Limp Bizkit. Fred Durst and company have announced a U.S. tour, set to kick off July 29 in Chicago. The outing will conclude August 24 in Los Angeles. Rising metal group Spiritbox will provide support. The tour news coincides with the 22nd anniversary of...

www.98online.com
