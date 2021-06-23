Altman Inducted in USBC Hall of Fame
Liberal resident, Randy Altman has been selected as a Kansas State USBC Hall of Fame inductee. Randy served on the local and state Boards for numerous years. He is a certified Coach/Instructor and has helped certify over 200 youth coaches. Many know Randy from his years as Kansas State Youth Tournament Director. More recently, he has entered the high school coaching ranks. Randy’s endless record of service has landed him a spot in the Class of 2021 Hall of Fame. Congratulations Randy!www.kscbnews.net