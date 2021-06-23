Toure's late goal vaults Switchbacks past Austin

Yaya Toure’s first goal as a member of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC was the game-winner Tuesday night at Bold Stadium in Auston, Texas.

Toure, a 17-year-old native of Guinea on loan from the Colorado Rapids, took a pass from Philip Mayaka in the 90th minute and blistered a left-footed shot past Bold goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux for the eventual game-winner in the 3-2 victory.

The three points earned by the Switchbacks (3-2-1) upped their total to 11 and brought them even with Austin in the USL Championship Western Conference Mountain Division.

In the process, the Switchbacks upped their unbeaten streak to four consecutive games.

The Switchbacks came back twice from one-goal deficits.

The only game on the league docket saw the two teams combine for three first-half goals — all coming via fouls.

Austin defender Fabien Garcia converted a free kick in the third minute following a foul by Rony Argueta. The midfielder Argueta, in his sixth season with the Switchbacks, made his first start of the season.

The Switchbacks, wearing their road white uniforms, tied to score in the 15th minute when Hadji Barry blistered a penalty kick past Fauroux. It was the man from Guinea’s league-leading seventh goal of the young campaign.

The Switchbacks played a man down from the 29th minute on after defender Lamar Batista was called for a red card after pulling down Owayne Gordon. Sean Okoli made the Switchbacks pay with a goal on a penalty kick to give Austin a 2-1 lead.

Barry tied things up again in the 56th minute when he took a pass from Michee Ngalina and sent a lightning rod past Fauroux.

Earlier in the day, Barry and Ngalina were named to the Team of the Week for Week 9 of the 2021 season.

Barry was taken out of the game in the 81st minute and replaced by Darren Yapi. Minutes earlier, Toure entered the game as a replacement.

The Switchbacks’ effort was especially pleasing since the Bold had allowed a total of one goal in its previous three games.

The victory was the second consecutive for the Switchbacks. It was the kind of win that could propel the team to go on a huge run as it returns home to Weidner Field on Friday night to play five of its next six matches at the new downtown stadium.