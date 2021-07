After a lot of anticipation and speculation from fans, the theatrical and HBO Max release of The Suicide Squad is almost here. The film is set to bring about James Gunn's take on the iconic DC Comics ensemble of antiheroes and villains — and now, a new teaser is here to celebrate a specific milestone for the film. The new teaser, which you can check out below, celebrates that The Suicide Squad will be released in exactly one month, on August 6th. The teaser only provides snippets of new footage (namely, Peacemaker shirtless), but it'll definitely still help fans get hyped for the project in all its weird glory.