Draft Countdown – #7 – Brandt Clarke

By Craig Jones
 15 days ago

The search for a top-pairing right-shot defenseman has taken on a mythical status in the modern-day NHL. It’s a void that teams are constantly looking to fill, and the likes of Erik Karlsson, Drew Doughty, Dougie Hamilton, and Shea Weber have proven that once you fill it, good things are bound to ensue. And while it’s unfair to compare Brandt Clarke to the aforementioned veterans, the Ontario native has the talent to potentially lining up against them in the near future. But like many other young athletes, the former Barrie Colts stud had his season canceled due to COVID-19. Luckily, in a glimmer of hope, Brandt and his brother Graeme were loaned out to HC Nove Zamky in the Slovakian Extraliga League to hone their skills during the pandemic. The prospect tallied 13 points in 26 games and boasted a +6 plus/minus. There are some talented defensemen in this year’s draft, but I wouldn’t advise sleeping on Brandt Clarke. The kid is gifted with defensive accountability, offensive potential, and the ability to disrupt an opponent’s timing that even a layman can appreciate.

