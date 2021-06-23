Community Listening Circles launch in Lima

LIMA — Crime Victim Services is teaming up with Lima City Council to launch Community Listening Circles, a monthly roundtable that will provide members of neighborhoods across the city to share their thoughts on how to improve crime and violence going on in their areas.

The circles are being made for Lima wards 3, 5, and 6, which have had higher crime rates compared to the other four wards in the city. Meetings are set to take place on the last Tuesday of each month until August, with Ward 3 on June 29, Ward 5 on July 27, and Ward 6 on August 31.

Discussions will be led by the Lima City Council members Carla Thompson from Ward 3, Jamie Dixon from Ward 5, and Dr. Derry Glenn from Ward 6.

Another goal of the discussions is to create a place for agencies like Crime Victim Services to evaluate and improve their service to the community based on the needs of each ward.

“We want the City of Lima to be a safer community with an improved climate for preventing violence and we believe that engaging the community in a conversation about what’s really happening behind that data is the first step to creating change,” Thompson said.

For community members interested in attending, each event will provide free dinner and childcare. Contact Crime Victim Services at 419-222-8666 for more information.