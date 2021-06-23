Spanish couple offered AP awarded pandemic photo

The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation is offering opera house tours in Spanish this summer for the first time. The foundation has hired Stephanie Reveles, a Leadville local, to give the tours. They cover the same material as English-speaking tours, including viewing the Tabor’s museum full of artifacts, the theater with its original red velvet seats, and the historic stage. Visitors also can see pieces of one of the finest collections of historic stage scenery in North America. This hand-painted stage scenery and machinery dates as far back as 1879 and was discovered recently at the Tabor.