Slop and frisk: Nationals 3, Phillies 2

A game featuring starting pitchers Zack Wheeler and Max Scherzer should receive a lot of attention from fans. While this game certainly will garner a decent amount of attention from the sports world, it won’t be because of how well the pitchers threw the ball. Instead, the focus will be on MLB’s new policy of foreign substance inspection, and how players and teams reacted to it. Those shenanigans overshadowed a game in which the Phillies managed just two solo home runs on offense, and Wheeler only lasted three innings, resulting in a 3-2 loss to the Nationals.