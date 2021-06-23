Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Slop and frisk: Nationals 3, Phillies 2

By The Smarty Jones
The Good Phight
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA game featuring starting pitchers Zack Wheeler and Max Scherzer should receive a lot of attention from fans. While this game certainly will garner a decent amount of attention from the sports world, it won’t be because of how well the pitchers threw the ball. Instead, the focus will be on MLB’s new policy of foreign substance inspection, and how players and teams reacted to it. Those shenanigans overshadowed a game in which the Phillies managed just two solo home runs on offense, and Wheeler only lasted three innings, resulting in a 3-2 loss to the Nationals.

www.thegoodphight.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Stark
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Vince Velasquez
Person
John Kruk
Person
Joe Girardi
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Fox Sports#Major League Baseball#Thesmartyjones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Janesville Gazette

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo calls Phillies manager Joe Girardi a 'con artist'

PHILADELPHIA — Dave Dombrowski saw Mike Rizzo, the general manager of the Washington Nationals, on Tuesday night as they were leaving Citizens Bank Park after the Phillies dropped the first game of the two-game series. “He said, ‘Oh, it was a tough one,’ and I said, ‘Yeah,’ and that was...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Scherzer passes checks, Nationals stare down Phillies 3-2

PHILADELPHIA — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night. Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the rotation...
MLBNBC Washington

Nationals Reinstate Max Scherzer for Tuesday's Series Opener Vs. Phillies

Nationals reinstate Max Scherzer for series opener vs. Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Nationals have reinstated Max Scherzer from the Injured List on the first-day eligible since he was pulled on it due to a pulled groin. Scherzer will start Tuesday night's series opener in Philadelphia.
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Scherzer expected to start for the Nationals against Phillies

Washington Nationals (33-36, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (34-35, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (5-4, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-3, 2.15 ERA, .92 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Washington will square off on Tuesday. The Phillies are 17-17 against...
northwestgeorgianews.com

Starlin Castro, Nationals beat Phillies in slugfest

Starlin Castro went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth to propel the Washington Nationals to a wild 13-12 comeback win over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon. The Nationals erased three deficits overall, including five-run and four-run Phillies leads, on...
Fox News

Nationals GM labels Phillies' Joe Girardi as 'con artist' after Max Scherzer incident

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo had choice words for Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi after Tuesday night’s issue of Max Scherzer’s substance inspections. Scherzer was checked in the middle of the fourth inning after Girardi suspected the pitcher may have had an illegal grip-enhancing substance on him. After it...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Nationals vs. Phillies prediction: Take hot starter

Sad. With primary day behind us, I have to admit I’m really going to miss getting three, maybe four calls a day from Curtis Sliwa. Highly entertaining. Sadder. Considering the Islanders got their doors blown off in Tampa, the doors on the Old Barn may be next. En Fuego! Erick...
Allentown Morning Call

Phillies’ bullpen blows up again in wild loss to Nationals

Starlin Castro hit a go-ahead, two-run single off closer Hector Neris in the ninth inning and the Washington Nationals rallied three times to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 13-12 Wednesday. It was the first game in major league history that featured a grand slam and three-run homer for each team. Josh...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Nationals hold off Phillies behind Yan Gomes, Juan Soto

EditorsNote: Adds period in 11th graf, other minor edits. Yan Gomes singled twice and drove in two runs, Juan Soto added two hits and two runs scored and the Washington Nationals defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Tuesday. Nationals starter Max Scherzer (6-4) tossed five solid innings and allowed...
MLBcbslocal.com

Phillies Leave Bases Loaded In Bottom 9th In 3-2 Loss To Nationals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night. Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Nationals vs. Phillies prediction, odds, pick, and more

The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies will conclude a short two-game set at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday afternoon. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Nationals-Phillies prediction and pick. Washington defeated Philadelphia by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday thanks to a dominant outing from...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Erick Fedde, Nationals look to sweep series vs. Phillies

Erick Fedde opened the season with some inconsistent starts. Recently, he has been one of the best pitchers in the National League. The Washington right-hander will look to extend his scoreless streak of 20 innings when the Nationals complete a two-game series against the host Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy