Snapshots: Robert, McCauley, Trotz

The Buffalo Sabres and their fan base are among those in mourning today, as the team revealed that beloved alumnus Rene Robert has passed away at 72. Robert had been hospitalized in Florida this weekend with a heart attack and died early on Tuesday. A member of the famed “French Connection” line with Gilbert Perreault and Rick Martin, Robert played seven plus seasons with the Sabres during the prime of his career. In 524 games with the team, he recorded 552 points, including a 100-point All-Star season in 1974-75. Robert also had two stints with the Toronto Maple Leafs and spent time with the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Penguins as well. However, his name will always be synonymous with the Sabres and Robert remained an active part of the organization long after his retirement. The team has released a statement calling Robert a “tremendous player, teammate, and person [who] truly loved this organization”. Owner Terry Pegula also called the new of the loss of his friend “devastating”.