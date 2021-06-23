Cancel
MLB

Athletics race to large, early lead, defeat Rangers 13-6

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVNuG_0accJp1T00

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Matt Chapman and Ramon Laureano hit two-run home runs in the first two innings and Cole Irvin earned his second straight win as the Oakland A’s capitalized early on Texas’ unorthodox sequence of pitchers, racing to an early nine-run lead on the way to a 13-6 win over the Rangers on Tuesday night.

Laureano, Mark Canha and former Rangers All-Star Elvis Andrus had three hits apiece as the A’s banged out a season-high 15 hits and snapped a three-game losing streak to win for the 10th time in 14 games.

“Nobody panicked (after Monday’s 8-3 loss to Texas),” said Andrus, who went 0 for 4 Monday in his first game against Texas, where he had spent 12 seasons. “We knew we needed to come in hot.”

Irvin (5-7) cruised through four scoreless innings on 40 pitches before allowing four runs on four hits and a hit batter in the fifth.

Taylor Hearn (2-2), making his second start in 38 major league appearances and the first since his MLB debut in April 2019, was chased early. He was charged with four runs in the first inning on two hits and three walks, throwing 34 pitches and recording two outs.

Texas manager Chris Woodward had said he hoped to get about 50 pitches from Hearn before turning to veteran starter Jordan Lyles, who gave up four home runs in 4 1/3 innings in his most recent start last Wednesday at Houston.

“Talking to (Hearn) before the game, I don’t think it was a nervous thing,” Woodward said. “He just didn’t have good command. I mean, he was all over the place.”

Eli White and Joey Gallo homered in the seventh and eighth innings to account for Texas’ other runs.

The Rangers were trying to win consecutive games for the first time since May 21-23, after snapping a six-game losing streak Monday. Texas has 20 of its last 24 games.

Hearn began the game by walking Canha on four pitches, then served up Chapman’s homer to dead center. When Woodward brought in Brett de Geus with two out and the bases loaded in the inning, Andrus hit a two-run single up the middle.

Laureano homered to center in the second off de Geus. Lyles came on to start the third inning, allowed two runs on three hits and then worked five scoreless on two singles. After Lyles departed, Oakland added four runs on five hits in the ninth inning off Demarcus Evans.

The Rangers scored four runs in the fifth on RBI hits by Willie Calhoun, Charlie Culberson, White and Adolis Garcia.

DROPPING THE DRAWERS

When A’s reliever Sergio Romo was checked by the umpires after pitching the seventh inning and allowing White’s homer, Romo flung his belt onto the turf and dropped his trousers.

“He’s a playful guy,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “I don’t think he meant anything by it. … That won’t happen again.”

“He gave up a home run ... I think he just acted on his emotions,” Irvin said.

BEEN THERE

Hearn’s brief outing resembled by his previous start, in his big league debut on April 24, 2019, at Seattle. He recorded one out then, allowing five runs on three hits and four walks on 39 pitches in a 14-2 loss.

SHORT HOPS

Chapman has a 10-game hitting streak. … Rangers pitching has allowed homers in a club-record 17 straight games. … Irvin has a 3.15 ERA on the road compared to 4.53 at home. … All three of White’s major league homers have been in the last six games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

A’s: RHP Mike Fiers (sprained elbow), who hasn’t pitched since May 6, will see Dr. James Andrews after experiencing discomfort while throwing.

A’s rookie RHP James Kaprielian (4-1, 2.84 ERA), recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on May 12, seeks his third straight win in facing Rangers RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-7, 5.59), who has the second highest ERA among American League qualifiers and hasn’t won since April 27.

___

