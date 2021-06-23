Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pirates rally for 6-3 win over skidding White Sox

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZjCy_0accJjyL00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Tuesday night.

A three-run homer by pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal in the top of the seventh put the White Sox ahead 3-2 after they were held scoreless on two hits through six innings.

But the Pirates answered in the bottom half against rookie reliever Garrett Crochet (2-4), who was charged with four runs without getting an out.

Gonzalez’s hit put Pittsburgh ahead 5-3 and helped extend Chicago’s losing streak to five games, the longest of the season for the AL Central leaders. The Pirates have won three of four since a 10-game losing streak.

“We haven’t had a lot of luck the last few weeks in getting the big hit,” second baseman Adam Frazier said. “It seems like the other teams get a big hit and we don’t answer. Maybe this will get the ball rolling a little bit.”

The White Sox are rolling in the wrong direction. They were swept in a four-game series at Houston last weekend, getting outscored 27-8 by the Astros.

“It’s kind of like a test right now,” starting pitcher Lucas Giolito said. “Rough series (in Houston) and we drop this first game. Maybe a little wakeup call we need. We have to come ready to play from the beginning of the game.

“We have to try to learn from these last few days. Come out maybe a little more aggressive, hair on fire tomorrow and get back on track.”

Frazier homered for the Pirates, and Bryan Reynolds had two hits and two RBIs.

David Bednar (1-1) got the last out of the seventh for his first major league win. Richard Rodriguez earned his ninth save in 11 tries with a 1-2-3 ninth as the Pirates won for the third time in four games.

Grandal’s home run off starting pitcher Tyler Anderson was his 11th of the season and fourth as a pinch-hitter in his 10-year career. The lead didn’t last long after Giolito was removed for a pinch-hitter later in the inning.

Greogry Polanco and Phillip Evans hit back-to-back singles to start the Pittsburgh seventh. Kevin Newman then beat out a bunt for a single and Polanco scored the tying run when third baseman Yoan Moncada made a wide throw to first for an error.

“It was intended to be a sacrifice but it was placed better than I intended and I got on base so it was a win-win,” Newman said.

Gonzalez followed by grounding his go-ahead single into left field. Reynolds added an RBI single later in the inning to make it 6-3.

Anderson allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and one walk. In six innings, Giolito gave up two runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking two.

Giolito threw a no-hitter against the Pirates last season in Chicago.

“We did not allow him to get easy outs all game long,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “We really battled. It’s a testament to our guys. This is a guy that no-hit us and we made him work the entire game.”

Frazier helped the Pirates take a 2-0 lead. He hit a solo home run in the third and walked and scored on Reynolds’ single in the sixth.

WHITE SOX LOSE ENGEL

White Sox outfielder Adam Engel went back on the injured list with a strained right hamstring. He missed the first 58 games of the season because of a similar injury.

Engel and Brian Goodwin had been splitting time in center field over the past 10 days. Luis Robert, the team’s regular center fielder and last year’s AL Rookie of the Year runner-up, has been out since May 3 with a strained right hip flexor.

In 10 games, Engel is hitting .241 with three home runs. There is no timetable for his return.

“An amateur’s guess, I’d say it’s going to be more than 10 days,” manager Tony La Russa said. “I’m disappointed for him and for us. He’s come back with a bang and done a lot of really good things.”

Outfielder Luis Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

BUSY BUCCOS

Tuesday began a stretch in which the Pirates are scheduled to play on 20 consecutive days leading up to the All-Star break.

Shelton said the Pirates are likely to call up some pitchers from the minor leagues to make spot starts in the coming days. That would give the regular members of the rotation extra rest and afford the rebuilding Pirates a chance to look at some of their prospects.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Michael Kopech (strained left hamstring) threw a bullpen and is expected to pitch a simulated game Friday. … OF Billy Hamilton (strained right oblique) is likely to start swinging a bat this weekend.

White Sox RHP Dylan Cease (5-3, 3.99 ERA) is scheduled to face RHP Chase DeJong (0-1, 4.26) on Wednesday in the finale of the two-game series. Cease is 2-3 with a 6.89 ERA in seven road starts this season.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

499K+
Followers
267K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Garrett Crochet
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Adam Engel
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Homer
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Derek Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The White Sox#Astros#Rbi#White Sox#Triple A Charlotte#Buccos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBFinger Lakes Times

Seventh-inning response carries Pirates to victory over White Sox

PITTSBURGH — The lasting image from the Pirates’ 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park on Tuesday might well be Gregory Polanco jumping and cheering in front of the home dugout, the much maligned outfielder working his way from one end to the other in celebration. They’re...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago White Sox vs Pittsburgh Pirates 6/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox will meet the Pittsburgh Pirates at the PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 7:05 PM EDT. The White Sox were wiped out by the Houston Astros in their previous game series. Chicago was beaten in the match last Sunday and ended with a score of 2-8. The team only made 2 runs, 3 hits, and 2 RBIs in the game. Jake Lamb homered in the 2nd inning and earned a point followed by a score from Yasmani Grandal. The White Sox are 1st in the AL Central standings with a 43-29 record.
MLBrecordargusnews.com

Grandal, White Sox end five-game skid, beat Pittsburgh 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox stopped a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Wednesday. Leury Garcia added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season. Chicago starter Dylan Cease (6-3) bounced back from a rough outing to work 5 2/3 innings, allowing […]
MLBchatsports.com

Bullpen fails to hold a late lead as the Chicago White Sox drop their 5th straight, falling to the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3

The Sox appeared headed for a dramatic win after Yasmani Grandal’s pinch-hit, three-run home run in the top of the seventh. The homer, his 11th, gave the Sox a 3-2 lead. Garrett Crochet replaced starter Lucas Giolito and allowed consecutive singles to begin the bottom of the seventh. Kevin Newman bunted to third for another hit. Yoán Moncada threw wildly to first on the play and Gregory Polanco scored to tie the game.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Rally in the 7th Inning to Defeat Chicago White Sox

Following a 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night the Pittsburgh Pirates are now 3-1 in their last 4 games. Baseball can be an emotional sport. Tuesday night at PNC Park those emotions were on display for the Pittsburgh Pirates. After allowing a go-ahead home run in the top of the 7th inning Pirate starting pitcher Tyler Anderson became very emotional in the dugout, hitting both the dugout wall and water cooler.
MLBViva El Birdos

Cards Snap 5-Game Skid with 3-1 Win over Bucs

The Cards played game three of the four-game series against the Pirates on Saturday, with Adam Wainwright taking the bump against JT Brubaker. Waino had another great start, going six strong innings with eight strikeouts, allowing just one run on a mistake to Gregory Polanco that went for a solo home run. Brubaker also pitched well but was tagged for solo homers by both Paul DeJong and Paul Goldschmidt as the Cards snapped a five-game losing skid with a 3-1 win.
MLBTheInterMountain.com

Gray pitches Rockies to 6-2 win over Pirates

DENVER (AP) — Jon Gray tossed six strong innings in another solid outing for Colorado starters, and the Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 on Wednesday. Garrett Hampson had four hits for the Rockies, who swept the three-game series and improved to 28-16 at home. Colorado is just 6-31 on the road.
MLBWNDU

Candelario helps Tigers beat White Sox 6-5 for series win

DETROIT (AP) - Jeimer Candelario had three hits and Akil Baddoo drove in two runs as Detroit built a big lead, and the Tigers withstood José Abreu’s three-run homer in the ninth inning in a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox. Detroit won the final two games of the...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Akil Baddoo, Tigers win rubber match over White Sox

Akil Baddoo drove in two runs during a three-run second inning, Jeimer Candelario had three hits and scored two runs, and the host Detroit Tigers held off the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Sunday. Eric Haase, who hit two three-run homers on Saturday, added two hits, one run scored and...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Shaking off slump

Abreu went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-5 loss to Minnesota. Abreu swatted his 15th homer in the sixth inning to put the White Sox on the board. It was the second home run in as many games for the slugging first baseman and third in the last six. June was not kind to Abreu, who batted .182 with eight RBI during the month, but he's matched that RBI total in just five July games (9-for-23, .391).
MLBPosted by
670 The Score

White Sox lose 8-5 to Twins

Rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and the Minnesota Twins held off the Chicago White Sox, 8-5, on Monday night.
MLBwgnradio.com

White Sox’s Yasmani Grandal might be out vs. Twins

Tony La Russa’s postgame Zoom call with the media got off to a much later start than normal Monday night after the White Sox dropped the series opener with the Minnesota Twins 8-5 in Minneapolis. The timing had nothing to do with the fact the American League Central-leading White Sox...
MLBsoxmachine.com

Tigers 6, White Sox 5: A near comeback in the ninth

Entering the top of the ninth, it seemed as though the White Sox were on their way to a humdrum, 6-2 loss to the Tigers, but Jose Abreu had other ideas. Billy Hamilton, pinch-hitting for Zack Collins, led the inning off with a single to right. Tim Anderson made it back-to-back singles to right field with one of his own off Tiger closer Gregory Soto and give the Sox runners at first and third, nobody out. After Danny Mendick struck out (pinch hitting for Gavin Sheets), Jose Abreu, took a liking to an 0-1 slider that did this:

Comments / 0

Community Policy