CONAN's Best Celebrity Interviews: Volume One

Finger Lakes Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Will Ferrell's Professor Feathers bit to Jack Black and Conan's guitar-off to Dana Carvey's spot-on impressions and Chelsea Handler's zingers, here are some of our favorite guest interviews from CONAN on TBS. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS &...

Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Conan O'Brien Gets Stoned With Seth Rogen Mid-Interview

It's a big week for Conan O'Brien as he closes out his stint on TBS. TV's longest-running late-night host will finally be stepping away from the talk show domain that he once dominated. Though an HBO Max project is underway, it seems that he's ready to pick up on some new hobbies to occupy his time.
TV & VideosVulture

Homer Simpson Did Conan O’Brien’s TBS Exit Interview

Conan O’Brien’s last job before becoming late night’s tall creepy nephew was as a writer on The Simpsons. He wrote three full episodes of the show, “New Kid on the Block,” Marge vs. the Monorail,” and “Homer Goes to College,” all of which are in the pantheon of favorite Simpsons ever. But O’Brien left the yellow family for greener pastures. as seasons 7 & 8 co-showrunner Josh Weinstein tweeted, O’Brien actually got the call that he was going to be the future host of Late Night at a Simpsons table read. It’s been string dances as trips to the American Girl Store ever since. For the last Conan ever, The Simpsons created a little cold open of Homer Simpson giving O’Brien his exit interview. It was a nice full circle moment to kick off a night of farewell frivolity.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

‘Conan’ Finale: Guest Jack Black Shows Up Injured, While Conan O’Brien Celebrates the ‘Intersection of Smart and Stupid’

Conan O’Brien ended his 11-year run on TBS’ “Conan” by touting the “intersection between smart and stupid.” And that’s why, perhaps it was all too appropriate that final guest Jack Black wound up on stage wearing a walking boot for a sprained ankle — an injury he received while rehearsing a song and dance number he had planned for O’Brien’s finale.
CelebritiesFinger Lakes Times

Dana Carvey Does Conan's Favorite Jimmy Stewart Impression - CONAN on TBS

Dana’s impression of Jimmy Stewart never fails. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes of CONAN on TBS, visit http://teamcoco.com/video. Get Social With Team Coco:. On...
Celebritieskiss951.com

One My Fav’s: Conan O’Brien’s Late Night Run Comes To An End

I’m a huge fan of late night TV. The behind the scenes drama at NBC in the 90’s is worth a read if haven’t heard about it. Last night, Conan O’Brien’s late night run came to an end. The comedian and TV host bid farewell to the audience of “Conan” after 11 seasons on TBS and over 4,000 hours of television total, leaving them with some words of wisdom.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

The view from one of the final Conan tapings

After almost 30 years, Conan O’Brien is stepping away from late-night TV, choosing to focus on projects like a weekly variety show on HBO Max and his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend. It’s a wise move for Conan, who often shines brightest when left to his own longer-form devices, like remote segments or charming travel specials. That being said, it’s still a blow to #TeamCoco diehards like the fans who went hard for him following his ill-fated Tonight Show run, or those who, like Bill Hader, found Conan in the early 1990s and identified with his absurdist humor. To get a glimpse into the fandom and what Conan’s last few late nights in front of a live audience were like, we nabbed a ticket to one of the final tapings—the June 14 episode, with special guest Patton Oswalt—to check it out for ourselves. Here’s what we took away.
A.V. Club

The 5 best moments from Conan O’Brien and Jordan Schlansky’s TBS feud

With Conan O’Brien saying goodbye to his show at TBS this week, the ginger-haired late-night host also delivered a proper sendoff to his least favorite employee, associate producer Jordan Schlansky. It’s been a long road for these two frenemies. Schlansky first started regularly dropping by to irritate his boss on NBC’s Late Night With Conan O’Brien with inane facts, obnoxious Eurocentric elitism, and a complete disregard for the chain of command. Schlansky’s refusal to treat Conan as his boss by logic-ing his way out of workplace responsibilities has been a beloved staple of the show over the last ten years. With that in mind, let’s take a look back at five of our favorite moments from Jordan and Conan’s awkward relationship. Arrivederci, Jordan, we hope to see you on HBO!
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Paul Rudd Crashs Conan to Pull One Final Mac & Me Prank

While Paul Rudd is currently well known for bringing joy to Marvel fans as Ant-Man, he reminded everyone this week of a different kind of joy he has brought over the last 20 years pranking host Conan O'Brien on his talk show with a now infamous scene from '80s movie Mac and Me.
CelebritiesFinger Lakes Times

Dana Carvey Full Interview - CONAN on TBS

Dana Carvey talks about meeting Conan in 1988, does impressions of the Beatles and Jimmy Stewart, and tries out a new character. Plus, Conan reveals that he and Dana have the same therapist. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS &...
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Will Ferrell Says Goodbye To Conan’s Show… Again - CONAN on TBS

This is the third time Will has appeared on one of Conan’s final shows - and he’s "f*cking exhausted." Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes...
CelebritiesCollider

Watch Bill Hader Roll Out His Best Celebrity Impressions on 'Conan's Last Week

Not too long ago, the Team Coco YouTube channel (the official channel for CONAN on TBS) published a clip of Conan O'Brien praising actor and comedian Bill Hader for his fantastic celebrity impressions. Having fun with your guest is the hallmark of any good late-night TV host, and O'Brien is no exception during the 7 minutes and 30 seconds of footage where he eggs Hader on to perform more and more.
CelebritiesYardbarker

Conan O'Brien's best guests over the years

Conan O’Brien has been on television longer than many of his fans have been alive. He debuted as the host of “Late Night” way back in 1993. After many years there he had a brief stint as the host of “The Tonight Show” before moving to TBS to start his titular show “Conan.” Believe it or not, “Conan” started in 2010, over a decade ago. However, it is now being brought to a close as well. Not that O’Brien is hanging it up. There’s a reason a documentary was made about him called “Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop.” He will be making a weekly show for HBO Max going forward. Will it have guests? We hope so because Conan has built a delightful rapport with many guests and celebrities over the years. Here are some of our favorite folks that we loved seeing stop by O’Brien’s various shows.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

The Best Of Sona Movsesian On CONAN

From filling in for Kumail Nanjiani to sheepherding in Armenia, here are some of Sona’s greatest moments from CONAN on TBS. Conan Hangs Out With His Interns https://youtu.be/ffVbnPjl86A. Conan Hunts Down His Assistant's Stolen "Gigolos" Mug https://youtu.be/ZI8QZ2WN-Xo Conan Furloughs Non-Essential Staffers https://youtu.be/Rd_BRT6_TPk. Sona Has Become Too Big A Star https://youtu.be/U53j-fRNBRs.
TV ShowsFinger Lakes Times

Jack Black Brings The Thunder To CONAN’s Final Episode - CONAN on TBS

Jack Black won’t let a sprained ankle stop him from being the best guest late night guest of all-time. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes...

