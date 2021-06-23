Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Dike, Michel each score 2 goals in Orlando City’s 5-0 win

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pjox_0accJ7i600

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daryl Dike and Benji Michel each scored two goals, and Nani had a goal and two assists as Orlando City beat the San Jose Earthquakes 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Orlando (5-1-3) won for the fifth time in seven games — with a draw. San Jose (3-6-1) has lost five during a six-match winless stretch.

Nani opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a penalty kick and Michel made it 2-0 nine minutes later. Dike scored in the 31st by running past the defense for Nani’s through ball and getting around goalkeeper James Marcinkowski for a shot from a difficult angle.

Dike headed in Nani’s free kick in the 49th for a 4-0 lead and Michel capped it in the 90th, beating Marcinkowski inside the near post.

The game was delayed in the 40th minute for about an hour due to lightening in the area.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

499K+
Followers
267K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Dike
Person
Benji Michel
Person
Nani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose Earthquakes#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
Orlando, FLchatsports.com

3 things we learned from Orlando City’s 2-1 win over Inter Miami

Orlando City beat in-state rivals Inter Miami on the road for the first time on Friday, overcoming an imposing crowd and a late-game deficit to notch the team’s third straight win in the past seven days. Here are three things we learned from the match:. Since joining the Lions as...
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Daryl Dike's brace propels Orlando City to victory over Quakes

Daryl Dike scored a pair of goals in his first start of the season and Orlando City cruised to a 5-0 victory over the visiting San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday night. Nani added his team-leading fifth goal from the penalty spot and assisted both of Dike's goals as Orlando won its second in a row and fifth in the last seven games.
MLSMercury News

Earthquakes’ slump continues in 5-0 loss to Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Earthquakes’ troubles continued Tuesday night as Daryl Dike and Benji Michel each scored two goals, and Nani had a goal and two assists as Orlando City beat San Jose 5-0. Orlando (5-1-3) won for the fifth time in seven games — with a draw. San Jose (3-6-1) has lost five during a six-match winless stretch.
MLSvavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Inter Miami 1-2 Orlando City in MLS

Inter Miami could not hold on to the victory and fell again at home against an Orlando team that has not taken its foot off the accelerator and maintains its good pace in the MLS season. 10:11 PMa day ago. Goal Orlando 2-1 10:09 PMa day ago. 83'. Nani leaves...
MLScenterlinesoccer.com

Off night: Orlando City SC 5, San Jose Earthquakes 0

The San Jose Earthquakes had some optimism they could build on their draw at the weekend, but instead they suffered their worst loss of the 2021 season on Tuesday, when they fell 5-0 to Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium. In a choppy game that featured two weather delays that...
MLSPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Daryl Dike thunders back into Orlando as Lions weather lightning delay to deliver 5-0 win

Each time Daryl Dike touched the ball on Tuesday night, a rumble of anticipation rolled through the stands of Exploria Stadium. Orlando City fans waited six months to see the 21-year-old star return to their home pitch. On Tuesday, they were forced to wait a little longer — first for a 30-minute rain delay, then for a 45-minute delay in the middle of the first half. In the gaps between ...
MLSPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Chris Mueller and Nani deliver goals in Orlando City’s road victory over Inter Miami

Deep in the second half of Friday night’s rivalry match against Inter Miami, Orlando City needed a hero. The team had just fallen behind by a goal after a thundering strike from Gonzalo Higuaín. Inter Miami players threw themselves on the Orlando City backline in waves, bolstered by a sold-out crowd. At the end of a three-game week, the Lions (6-1-3, 21) seemed destined to lose the derby once ...
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire vs Orlando City: Week 12 Preview

With two unexpected results under their belt, the Chicago Fire are looking to keep things going as they welcome Orlando City for the final match of their four-game home stand. But this might be the biggest test yet. Their previous two opponents were ripped apart with absences, while Orlando is coming in with the highest over-performing offense and one of the top over-performing defenses. But even they are susceptible to injuries and absences. Let’s see who is available.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Sydney Leroux powers unbeaten Orlando Pride to road win in Kansas City

Sydney Leroux ignited her most ruthless form on Wednesday afternoon, torching through the Kansas City defense to score her first brace in three years. The striker scored twice in Wednesday’s 3-1 road victory over Kansas City, extending the Pride’s unbeaten streak to seven straight games as Orlando continues to defend the top-ranked position in the NWSL table. With those goals, Leroux tied ...
MLSFrankfort Times

Vela scores first goal of season, LAFC beats FC Dallas 2-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored his first goal of the season and added an assist to help Los Angeles FC beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Wednesday night. Vela opened the scoring for LAFC (3-3-3) in the fourth minute, poking his first touch of Eduard Atuesta’s pass into an open space in the middle of the area and pivoting to smash home a left-footed strike off the first bounce.
MLSSacramento Bee

Dike leads Orlando City SC against Inter Miami CF after 2-goal showing

Orlando City SC (5-1-3) vs. Inter Miami CF (2-5-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +177, Orlando City SC +144, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Daryl Dike leads Orlando City SC into a matchup with Inter Miami CF after a two-goal performance against San Jose. Inter Miami...
Hingham, MASun Chronicle

H.S. SOFTBALL: Warriors score win against Notre Dame Academy , 5-0

HINGHAM — Eighth grader Emma Callahan continues to compete against any challenges in her first varsity season, tossing a two-hitter and taking six strikeouts as the No. 12 seed Warriors (11-5) won their Division 3 South quarterfinal round game. Callahan retired the Notre Dame side in order in the first,...
SoccerYardbarker

(Video) Bolivian player scores an own goal to give Uruguay a 1-0 lead

Uruguay has struggled to find goals, but the football gods have gifted them with some luck. In their match against Bolivia, Uruguay has generated scoring chances. However, they can’t seem to finish off these plays with a goal. Nonetheless, La Celeste did see one of its scoring chances result in an own goal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy