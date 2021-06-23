Bonner, Charles each get double-doubles in Connecticut’s win

Cancel
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones had a career-high 26 points, DeWanna Bonner scored 14 of her 25 points in the third quarter, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 80-70 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Connecticut (9-5) won for the first time this season without Jonquel Jones, who is playing for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIBA European Championships.

Bonner also had 13 rebounds and six assists. Kaila Charles recorded her first double-double with 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, and Jasmine Thomas scored 11 for the Sun.

Connecticut turned it over nine times in the first half, and only scored 10 points in the second quarter. The Sun had just three turnovers in the second half, and scored 28 points in the third.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 18 points and Satou Sabally added 16 for Dallas (6-8).

The Dallas bench combined to score 16 points in the first half to help the Wings build a 38-30 lead. Dallas shot 51.5% from the field in the first half, but finished at 44.3%.

