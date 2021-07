Sometimes, daydreaming has the power to get the best of us. We think we see one thing, and it ends up being another. Love has a way of doing that, as well. We think we are in different worlds, and end up taking a turn back to reality. Needless to say, sometimes our daydreams are simply reflections of our hidden desires. For some people, daydreaming is a holistic way of escaping reality. The main issue is that you don’t want to escape for too long. Getting lost in one’s thoughts as an escape, prevents a person from fixing reality. Daydreaming should be crafted, and created, as a tool for making our realities better. Always remember this.