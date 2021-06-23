Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Charles’ huge game lifts Mystics over Storm

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Tina Charles had 34 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, and the short-handed Washington Mystics made 16 3-pointers in an 87-83 victory over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night.

Charles rebounded a miss by Breanna Stewart and got it to Leilani Mitchell, who made two free throws with 4.3 seconds left for a four-point advantage. After a timeout, Seattle was off on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Charles, who finished two points shy of tying a career high, became the first player in WNBA history with 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds in back-to-back games. Charles also passed Lisa Leslie for eighth on the league’s career scoring list.

Mitchell finished with 19 points and seven assists for Washington (7-6), which won its third straight. Ariel Atkins and Theresa Plaisance each added 10 points. Washington only had eight healthy players because of a wave of injuries. They were missing Natasha Cloud and Myisha Hines-Allen — the latest two to get injured last week.

Jewell Loyd led Seattle (12-3) with 23 points and nine assists. Stewart had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Storm, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

SKY 92, LIBERTY 72

NEW YORK (AP) — Candace Parker had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to lead the Sky to a win over the Liberty.

It was the sixth consecutive win for the Sky (8-7), matching the franchise record set in 2012 and equaled in 2013.

The Sky improved to 7-0 with Parker in the lineup this season. She missed seven games with an ankle injury before returning and steadying a struggling Chicago offense.

Chicago led 25-20 in the second quarter before Parker sparked a 23-12 burst to close the half. She had nine points, six rebounds and three assists during the game-changing spurt. The former MVP, who is playing her first season in her hometown of Chicago, finished the half with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Sky opened the third quarter with a 7-2 run and never looked back.

Betnijah Laney scored 18 points to lead New York (7-7).

SUN 80, WINGS 70

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones had a career-high 26 points, DeWanna Bonner scored 14 of her 25 points in the third quarter, and the Sun beat the Wings to snap a three-game losing streak.

Connecticut (9-5) won for the first time this season without Jonquel Jones, who is playing for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIBA European Championships.

Bonner also had 13 rebounds and six assists. Kaila Charles recorded her first double-double with 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, and Jasmine Thomas scored 11 for the Sun.

Connecticut turned it over nine times in the first half, and only scored 10 points in the second quarter. The Sun had just three turnovers in the second half, and scored 28 points in the third.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 18 points and Satou Sabally added 16 for Dallas (6-8).

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

499K+
Followers
267K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leilani Mitchell
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Lisa Leslie
Person
Betnijah Laney
Person
Brionna Jones
Person
Kaila Charles
Person
Theresa Plaisance
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Arike Ogunbowale
Person
Natasha Cloud
Person
Dewanna Bonner
Person
Ariel Atkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Mystics#Seattle Storm#Ap#Liberty#Mvp#Sky#Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
WNBA
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks were aggressive last offseason and it currently has them one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. They put some pieces around Trae Young and John Collins that seem to be working out. Once this whole NBA season is complete, we could see Atlanta continue to be aggressive and pursuit of star players.
NBABleacher Report

Hawks' Nate McMillan Says He Sees 'a Lot' of Paul George in Cam Reddish

Atlanta Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan praised small forward Cam Reddish on Saturday, telling reporters that he sees "a lot of Paul George" in the 21-year-old following his team's 118-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, who defeated Atlanta four games to two in the Eastern Conference Finals series. The...
NBAswishappeal.com

Depleted Mystics upset first-place Storm behind Tina Charles’ historic performance

Tina Charles’ 16th rebound on Tuesday night came off a Breanna Stewart miss in the paint with 7.6 seconds to go and Stewart’s Storm trailing Charles’ Mystics 85-83. Charles quickly passed it out of the paint to Leilani Mitchell, who was fouled and hit two free throws to seal an 87-83 Mystics victory at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash.
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Former ESPNer: Woj 'put a foot on' black careers

Lost in the New York Times‘ release of Rachel Nichols’ private conversation was a line that disclosed that Adrian Wojnarowski called Nichols "a bad teammate." "Wojnarowski jumped in and called Nichols a bad teammate," the Times writes. I’m guessing that line is about to gain a degree of significance. On...
NBAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Washington Mystics end Storm's winning streak at five games

EVERETT — For the second time this season, the Storm put its fate in the hands of Breanna Stewart in the final seconds with the game on the line. Trailing by two points, Stewart drove into the paint with Tina Charles in tow and missed a short jumper with 7.6 seconds left, which proved to be costly in Seattle’s 87-83 loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.
NBAgeorgiastatesignal.com

Trae Young’s 48 points lift Hawks over Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of East Finals

Some people watching Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference Finals wouldn’t have known that it was Trae Young’s first playoff run. He led the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-113 win over the Bucks in Milwaukee with a career-high 48 points and 11 assists––numbers only LeBron James and late Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant previously recorded at a young age. Young was responsible for 72 Hawks’ points, roughly 62% of the team’s total.
chatsports.com

Crowder-to-Ayton lob in final second lifts Suns to dramatic Game 2 win over Clippers

Deandre Ayton punched a higher floor than Iviac Zubac to decide the outcome of Game 2 on Tuesday night. Catching a lob pass Jae Crowder thrown from the right corner of the baseline and off a screen from Devin Booker, Ayton finished with a two handed flush with 0.7 seconds remaining to give the Phoenix Suns an incredible 104-103 victory before a sellout crowd of 16,645 at Phoenix Suns Arena.
NBABullets Forever

Mystics at Storm and NBA Playoffs GameThread

The Washington Mystics (6-6) are facing the Seattle Storm (12-2) for the first time tonight. The game will be televised on JoeTV and Monumental Sports Network at 10 p.m. EST. tonight. The team will be without Natasha Cloud, Myisha Hines-Allen, Kiara Leslie, Erica McCall and Elena Delle Donne due to...
NBAsports360az.com

Suns Lose A Game, Charles Barkley, Kent Somers

The Suns lost their first game in almost a month. Is that a bad thing? Charles Barkley (8:16 on podcast) discusses his thoughts on the Suns playoff run, the Eastern Conference Finals, and more. Kent Somers (16:19 on podcast) catches Brad up on what the atmosphere is like in Los Angeles surrounding the Clippers and Suns.
Washington Statechatsports.com

Mystics at Storm final score: Washington defeats WNBA-best Seattle team, 87-83, behind barrage of threes

Washington Mystics, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Women's National Basketball Association, Tina Charles, Elena Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud, Theresa Plaisance, Kiara Leslie, Leilani Mitchell. No Elena Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud, Erica McCall, Kiara Leslie or Myisha Hines-Allen. And the Washington Mystics still beat the WNBA’s top team, Seattle Storm, 87-83 to snap...
NBABirmingham Star

Tina Charles, Mystics getting hot entering game vs. Sparks

Tina Charles is on a roll, and so are the Washington Mystics. Charles had 34 points, 16 rebounds and five assists to lead the Mystics (7-6) to their fifth victory in six games when they defeated host Seattle 87-83 on Tuesday. "I don't think I've ever seen (Charles) as dominant...
BasketballWashington Post

Tina Charles adds an Olympic nod to her career season with the Mystics

Tina Charles doesn’t exactly wear her heart on her sleeve — at least not publicly — but she gives you glimpses. She can be gruff when she wants to and is quick to remind you of her gritty New York roots. There’s a matter-of-fact-ness to her postgame interviews — whether she’s set a WNBA record or her Mystics lost an unexpected game. And she’ll break out some biting humor when a point needs to be made. The proverbial record skipped earlier this season when Charles said the Liberty fired her on her day off.
NBABullets Forever

Mystics vs. Sun preview: Washington holds last home game before Olympic break

The Washington Mystics will host the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night. Here’s a preview:. When: Tuesday, June 29 at 7 p.m. ET. Mystics: Natasha Cloud (Ankle, Questionable); Myisha Hines-Allen (Left Patellar Tendon Strain, Questionable); Erica McCall (Right Knee sprain, Out); Elena Delle Donne (Back, Out); Alysha Clark (Foot, Out) Sun:...
NBAchatsports.com

Sparks win back and forth game against Mystics, 89-82

After losing the last two at home, the Sparks were in trouble early, down 11 and staring down the barrel of a third straight defeat. However, they were able to weather the storm and pulled off the seven-point victory, 89-82, thanks largely to Te’a Cooper’s career-high 26 points off the bench.
NBAFear The Sword

Kevin Love 2020-21 Season Review

The Cleveland Cavaliers 2020-21 campaign has been over for a while now and they’re now looking towards the future. After moving up to land the third pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cleveland can now select a franchise-altering talent to guide the team back towards the playoffs. But, to make that happen, we have to evaluate the talent surrounding that draft selection. Whether it’s Jalen Green, Evan Mobley or Jalen Suggs, there has to be a fair and honest analysis on the season their future teammates had last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy