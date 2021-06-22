Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Effects of increased body mass index on employment status: a Mendelian randomisation study

By Desmond D. Campbell, Michael Green, Neil Davies, Evangelia Demou, Joey Ward, Laura D. Howe, Sean Harrison, Keira J. A. Johnston, Rona J. Strawbridge, Frank Popham, Daniel J. Smith, Marcus R. Munafò, Srinivasa Vittal Katikireddi
Nature.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. The obesity epidemic may have substantial implications for the global workforce, including causal effects on employment, but clear evidence is lacking. Obesity may prevent people from being in paid work through poor health or through social discrimination. We studied genetic variants robustly associated with body mass index (BMI) to investigate its causal effects on employment.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohort Study#Observational Study#Longitudinal Study#Study Group#Population Health#White Uk#Biobank#Tdi#Worklessness#Bmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Google
Related
HealthNature.com

The effect of heavy prenatal alcohol exposure on adolescent body mass index and waist-to-height ratio at 12–13 years

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Growing evidence suggests that prenatal alcohol exposure (PAE) has the potential to impact on a wide range of physical outcomes in offspring, including metabolism and body composition, although the evidence to-date is primarily from preclinical studies. The current clinical study examined the association between heavy PAE and indirect measures of adiposity in adolescence.
ScienceNature.com

Cerebral small vessel disease burden and longitudinal cognitive decline from age 73 to 82: the Lothian Birth Cohort 1936

Slowed processing speed is considered a hallmark feature of cognitive decline in cerebral small vessel disease (SVD); however, it is unclear whether SVD’s association with slowed processing might be due to its association with overall declining general cognitive ability. We quantified the total MRI-visible SVD burden of 540 members of the Lothian Birth Cohort 1936 (age: 72.6 ± 0.7 years; 47% female). Using latent growth curve modelling, we tested associations between total SVD burden at mean age 73 and changes in general cognitive ability, processing speed, verbal memory and visuospatial ability, measured at age 73, 76, 79 and 82. Covariates included age, sex, vascular risk and childhood cognitive ability. In the fully adjusted models, greater SVD burden was associated with greater declines in general cognitive ability (standardised β: −0.201; 95% CI: [−0.36, −0.04]; pFDR = 0.022) and processing speed (−0.222; [−0.40, −0.04]; pFDR = 0.022). SVD burden accounted for between 4 and 5% of variance in declines of general cognitive ability and processing speed. After accounting for the covariance between tests of processing speed and general cognitive ability, only SVD’s association with greater decline in general cognitive ability remained significant, prior to FDR correction (−0.222; [−0.39, −0.06]; p = 0.008; pFDR = 0.085). Our findings do not support the notion that SVD has a specific association with declining processing speed, independent of decline in general cognitive ability (which captures the variance shared across domains of cognitive ability). The association between SVD burden and declining general cognitive ability supports the notion of SVD as a diffuse, whole-brain disease and suggests that trials monitoring SVD-related cognitive changes should consider domain-specific changes in the context of overall, general cognitive decline.
CancerNature.com

Clinical likelihood ratios and balanced accuracy for 44 in silico tools against multiple large-scale functional assays of cancer susceptibility genes

Where multiple in silico tools are concordant, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics/Association for Molecular Pathology (ACMG/AMP) framework affords supporting evidence toward pathogenicity or benignity, equivalent to a likelihood ratio of ~2. However, limited availability of “clinical truth sets” and prior use in tool training limits their utility for evaluation of tool performance.
ScienceNature.com

Correction to: Interrogation of novel CDK2/9 inhibitor fadraciclib (CYC065) as a potential therapeutic approach for AML

Correction to: Cell Death Discovery 7:137; https://doi.org/10.1038/s41420-021-00496-y; published online 10 June 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in the funding section. This research was funded by a Ph.D. studentship from the Royal Thai Government. Additional funding was provided by Cyclacel Ltd. This study was supported by the Glasgow Experimental Cancer Medicine Center, which is funded by Cancer Research UK [C58789/A251741] and the Chief Scientist’s Office, Scotland. Cell-sorting facilities were funded by the Kay Kendall Leukemia Fund (KKL501) and the Howat Foundation. The authors apologize for the mistake. The original article has been corrected.
CancerNature.com

Preventive effect of sensorimotor exercise and resistance training on chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy: a randomised-controlled trial

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) is a common, unpleasant and usually long-lasting side effect of neurotoxic chemotherapeutic agents. This study aimed to investigate the preventive potential of sensorimotor- (SMT) and resistance training (RT) on CIPN. Methods. Patients (N = 170) were randomised to SMT, RT or usual care (UC). Both exercise groups trained...
HealthNature.com

Understanding the effect of smoking and drinking behavior on Parkinson's disease risk: a Mendelian randomization study

Previous observational studies have identified correlations between Parkinson’s disease (PD) risk and lifestyle factors. However, whether or not those associations are causal remains unclear. To infer causality between PD risk and smoking or alcohol intake, we conducted a two-sample Mendelian randomization study using genome-wide association study summary statistics from the GWAS & Sequencing Consortium of Alcohol and Nicotine use study (1.2 million participants) and the latest meta-analysis from the International Parkinson’s Disease Genomics Consortium (37,688 PD cases and 18,618 proxy-cases). We performed sensitivity analyses, including testing for pleiotropy with MR-Egger and MR-PRESSO, and multivariable MR modeling to account for the genetic effects of competing substance use traits on PD risk. Our results revealed causal associations of alcohol intake (OR 0.79; 95% CI 0.65–0.96; p = 0.021) and smoking continuation (which compares current vs. former smokers) (OR 0.64; 95% CI 0.46–0.89; p = 0.008) with lower PD risk. Multivariable MR analyses showed that the causal association between drinks per week and PD is unlikely due to confounding by smoking behavior. Finally, frailty analyses suggested that the causal effects of both alcohol intake and smoking continuation on PD risk estimated from MR analysis are not explained by the presence of survival bias alone. Our findings support the role of smoking as a protective factor against PD, but only when comparing current vs. former smokers. Similarly, increased alcohol intake had a protective effect over PD risk, with the alcohol dehydrogenase 1B (ADH1B) locus as a potential candidate for further investigation of the mechanisms underlying this association.
HealthNature.com

Optimizing prediction of response to antidepressant medications using machine learning and integrated genetic, clinical, and demographic data

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is complex and multifactorial, posing a major challenge of tailoring the optimal medication for each patient. Current practice for MDD treatment mainly relies on trial and error, with an estimated 42–53% response rates for antidepressant use. Here, we sought to generate an accurate predictor of response to a panel of antidepressants and optimize treatment selection using a data-driven approach analyzing combinations of genetic, clinical, and demographic factors. We analyzed the response patterns of patients to three antidepressant medications in the Sequenced Treatment Alternatives to Relieve Depression (STAR*D) study, and employed state-of-the-art machine learning (ML) tools to generate a predictive algorithm. To validate our results, we assessed the algorithm’s capacity to predict individualized antidepressant responses on a separate set of 530 patients in STAR*D, consisting of 271 patients in a validation set and 259 patients in the final test set. This assessment yielded an average balanced accuracy rate of 72.3% (SD 8.1) and 70.1% (SD 6.8) across the different medications in the validation and test set, respectively (p < 0.01 for all models). To further validate our design scheme, we obtained data from the Pharmacogenomic Research Network Antidepressant Medication Pharmacogenomic Study (PGRN-AMPS) of patients treated with citalopram, and applied the algorithm’s citalopram model. This external validation yielded highly similar results for STAR*D and PGRN-AMPS test sets, with a balanced accuracy of 60.5% and 61.3%, respectively (both p’s < 0.01). These findings support the feasibility of using ML algorithms applied to large datasets with genetic, clinical, and demographic features to improve accuracy in antidepressant prescription.
HealthNature.com

Quality of life and other psychological factors in patients with tooth wear

Aim To investigate the relationship between generic and condition-specific (CS) quality of life, general psychological wellbeing and personality in patients with tooth wear. Materials and methods Ethical approval was granted (REC:10/H0709/21). Patients aged 18-70 years with tooth wear completed the Oral Impact on Daily Performance (OIDP) quality of life questionnaire, the NEO-FFI Personality questionnaire and the General Health Questionnaire-12 (GHQ). Tooth wear was measured with the Basic Erosive Wear Examination (BEWE).
ScienceNature.com

The quest to find genes that drive severe COVID

You have full access to this article via your institution. Since last March, research teams around the world have scoured the genomes of more than 100,000 people with COVID-19, hoping to find genetic clues to who will be hit hardest by an infection with the virus SARS-CoV-2. What’s emerged from this effort is a dozen or so genetic variants that have a strong statistical association with a person’s chances of developing COVID-19 and becoming gravely ill with the disease, the teams report in a summary analysis published on 8 July in Nature1.
AgricultureNature.com

Diversity increases yield but reduces harvest index in crop mixtures

Resource allocation to reproduction is a critical trait for plant fitness1,2. This trait, called harvest index in the agricultural context3,4,5, determines how plant biomass is converted to seed yield and consequently financial revenue from numerous major staple crops. While plant diversity has been demonstrated to increase plant biomass6,7,8, plant diversity effects on seed yield of crops are ambiguous9 and dependent on the production syndrome10. This discrepancy might be explained through changes in the proportion of resources invested in reproduction in response to changes in plant diversity, namely through changes in species interactions and microenvironmental conditions11,12,13,14. Here, we show that increasing crop plant diversity from monocultures over two- to four-species mixtures increased annual primary productivity, resulting in overall higher plant biomass and, to a lesser extent, higher seed yield in mixtures compared with monocultures. The difference between the two responses to diversity was due to a reduced harvest index of the eight tested crop species in mixtures, possibly because their common cultivars have been bred for maximum performance in monoculture. While crop diversification provides a sustainable measure of agricultural intensification15, the use of currently available cultivars may compromise larger gains in seed yield. We therefore advocate regional breeding programmes for crop varieties to be used in mixtures that should exploit complementarity16 among crop species.
ReligionNature.com

Treatment of missing data determined conclusions regarding moralizing gods

Arising from H. Whitehouse et al. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-019-1043-4 (2019) All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Rent or Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. from$8.99. All prices are NET prices. References. Whitehouse,...
ImmigrationThe Guardian

Employers warned not to discriminate amid rush for EU settled status

Businesses and public bodies have been warned by the Brexit rights regulator not to discriminate against EU citizens as the new post-Brexit immigration regime enters into force at midnight. The warnings come as Home Office helplines for EU citizens living in the UK were reported to be “jammed” by a...
HealthNature.com

Author Correction: The randomized ZIPANGU trial of ranibizumab and adjunct laser for macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion in treatment‑naïve patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79051-1, published online 12 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Discussion section. As a result,. “While direct comparisons are not possible, owing to data being analyzed at different time points and in heterogeneous settings, the mean number of injections in...
Public HealthNature.com

COVID-19: living guidelines help fix cracks in evidence pipeline

MAGIC Evidence Ecosystem Foundation, Oslo, Norway. World Health Organization, Geneva, Switzerland. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, Manchester, UK. Australian COVID-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce, Melbourne, Australia. Thomas Agoritsas. University of Geneva, Switzerland. You have full access to this article via your institution. Continually updated as new research findings come...
HealthNature.com

Correction to: Cardiovascular risk factors and body composition in adults with achondroplasia

Correction to: Genetics in Medicine (2021) 23:732–739; https://doi.org/10.1038/s41436-020-01024-6; Article published online 18 November 2020. The article “Cardiovascular risk factors and body composition in adults with achondroplasia”, written by Svein O. Fredwall, Jennifer Linge, Olof Dahlqvist Leinhard, Lisa Kjønigsen, Heidi Beate Eggesbø, Harald Weedon-Fekjær, Ingeborg Beate Lidal, Grethe Månum, Ravi Savarirayan, and Serena Tonstad, was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume 23, issue 4, page 732–739 the author decided to opt for Open Choice and to make the article an Open Access publication. Therefore, the copyright of the article has been changed to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under the terms of the.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Are early clinical manifestations of spasticity associated with long-term functional outcome following spinal cord injury? A retrospective study

Retrospective study of a prospective cohort of patients with traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI). Determine the relationship between the occurrence of early spasticity, defined as the development of signs and/or symptoms of spasticity during the hospitalization in traumatology, and the functional outcome 6–12 months following a SCI. Secondly, to determine the specific impact of early clonus, velocity-dependent hypertonia and/or muscle spasms on the functional outcome at the same timepoint.
ScienceNature.com

UK biodiversity: close gap between reality and rhetoric

Sophus O. S. E. zu Ermgassen 0 , Joseph W. Bull 1 &. Durrell Institute of Conservation and Ecology, Canterbury, UK. Durrell Institute of Conservation and Ecology, Canterbury, UK. Ben Groom. University of Exeter Business School, Exeter, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution. In a...
Pharmaceuticalsstaradvertiser.com

Studies show vaccines are effective against delta variant

As the delta variant sweeps the world, researchers are tracking how well vaccines protect against it — and getting different answers. In Britain, researchers reported in May that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had an effectiveness of 88% protecting against symptomatic disease from delta. A June study from Scotland concluded the vaccine was 79% effective against the variant. On Saturday, a team of researchers in Canada pegged its effectiveness at 87%.
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptomic analysis of the black tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon) reveals insights into immune development in their early life stages

With the rapid growth in the global demand, the shrimp industry needs integrated approaches for sustainable production. A high-quality shrimp larva is one of the crucial key requirements to maximize shrimp production. Survival and growth rates during larval development are often criteria to evaluate larval quality, however many aspects of gene regulation during shrimp larval development have not yet been identified. To further our understanding of biological processes in their early life, transcriptomic analysis of larval developmental stages (nauplius, zoea, mysis, and postlarva) were determined in the black tiger shrimp, Penaeus monodon using next-generation RNA sequencing. Gene clustering and gene enrichment analyses revealed that most of the transcripts were mainly related to metabolic processes, cell and growth development, and immune system. Interestingly, Spätzle and Toll receptors were found in nauplius stage, providing evidence that Toll pathway was a baseline immune system established in early larval stages. Genes encoding pathogen pattern-recognition proteins (LGBP, PL5-2 and c-type lectin), prophenoloxidase system (PPAE2, PPAF2 and serpin), antimicrobial peptides (crustin and antiviral protein), blood clotting system (hemolymph clottable protein) and heat shock protein (HSP70) were expressed as they developed further, suggesting that these immune defense mechanisms were established in later larval stages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy