Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. “Today, we celebrate our nation’s founding as well as the constant struggle to reach those high ideals laid out by the Founders of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness….Sadly, that notion of democracy is at risk of disappearing in this country because of people like Lauren Boebert and extremists in the Republican Party,” warns the Boebert Must Go campaign in its Independence Day message.