Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Hendricks dominates, Bryant homers as Cubs beat Indians 7-1

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YjU1Y_0accIRvW00

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks isn’t all that interested in labels. The results are what matters to him, and he sure is on quite a roll.

Hendricks dominated over six scoreless innings to win his eighth straight start, Kris Bryant homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 Tuesday night to avoid a two-game sweep.

Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom also went deep, and the Cubs won for only the third time in nine games.

Hendricks (10-4) extended the best streak of his career and the longest by a Cubs pitcher since Jake Arrieta won nine consecutive starts to bridge the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The right-hander scattered four hits and struck out five without a walk. He also tied Cleveland’s Aaron Civale for the major league lead in wins.

“I feel pretty good, but there’s still more left in there,” Hendricks said. “Last start and this start, mentally, is the best I’ve been all year. But again, it’s just putting it all together.”

Hendricks hasn’t lost since Pittsburgh beat him on May 9. His ERA has plummeted from 6.23 to 3.84 in that span. And if there were any doubts about whether the Cubs had a true ace after trading Yu Darvish to San Diego in the offseason, Hendricks is doing what he can to erase them — whether he cares about that tag or not.

“We don’t really love the labels,” Hendricks said. “I really just want to be that consistent guy every fifth day, every time I take the ball, so my teammates know what they’re gonna get.”

OFFENSE DELIVERS

It didn’t hurt that that the Cubs perked up at the plate. Held to 14 runs over the previous eight games, they broke out in a big way.

Bryant — who was 7 for 57 over the previous 17 games — made it 1-0 in the fourth when he connected against rookie Eli Morgan (0-2) for his first home run since June 4 at San Francisco. The drive to about the second row in center field ended a career-worst stretch of 48 at-bats without an extra-base hit.

“I feel like he’s in a really comfy place,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “I get to watch these guys so much, you can see when their timing is on and off. It looked like (Monday) he got back to the guy that was taking really good swings and seeing the ball really well.”

The Cubs broke the game open with four in the sixth.

Joc Pederson chased Morgan with a two-run double with none out. Javier Báez — pulled the previous night by Ross because of a baserunning lapse — lined a ground-rule RBI double to left against Nick Sandlin. Contreras then singled in a run to make it 5-0. He and Wisdom added back-to-back solo homers in the eighth.

Cleveland, which had won six of eight, got its run in the top half on a forceout by Amed Rosario after loading the bases with none out.

SOLID START

Morgan gave up four runs and four hits in his third big league start. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out nine and walked none.

“I was cruising through five,” Morgan said. “In the blink of an eye, I’m out of the game with three more runs on the board. That’s something I have to continue to get better at, making sure that I have a game plan for each inning, for each batter and finding a way to be my sharpest from pitch 1.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: Civale appears headed to the injured list because of soreness in the middle finger on his pitching hand. He is scheduled to be examined by hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham on Wednesday. “My guess is we will need to make a roster move,” manager Terry Francona said. “Because of tomorrow’s day off, we can let him get looked at first. But I think we’re prepared that he’s going to miss some time.” ... C Roberto Pérez (fractured ring finger) is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Cubs: Wisdom was examined by the trainer after checking his swing in the second inning, then lined to third.

Indians: Cleveland opens a four-game series at Minnesota on Thursday, with RHP J.C. Mejia (1-2, 6.11 ERA) pitching for the Indians and RHP José Berríos (7-2, 3.56) going for the Twins.

Cubs: RHP Zach Davies (4-4, 4.66) looks to bounce back as the Cubs open a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. Davies was pounded for eight runs in a loss to Miami last week after delivering back-to-back scoreless outings in winning his previous two starts.

___

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

499K+
Followers
267K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Roberto Pérez
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Jake Arrieta
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Nick Sandlin
Person
Zach Davies
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Willson Contreras
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Chicago Cubs#Era#Triple A#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLB1440 WROK Radio

Cubs’ Craig Kimbrel ‘Grow a Beard Night’ Giveaway at Wrigley Field

Chicago Cubs pitcher Craig Kimbrel has been the stuff of dreams for fans, this season. The team is about to honor him with a special game-night promotion. In 2019, game-closer Craig Kimbrel signed three-year deal with the Cubs for somewhere north of $40 million. Due to some injuries, the first two years were less than stelar. Craig will be going into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, so the hope was it will get better. And that's just what has happened.
MLBESPN

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1

A-singled for Hendricks in the 6th. b-grounded out for Chafin in the 7th. c-singled for Nelson in the 8th. LOB--Cleveland 6, Chicago 2. 2B--Lavarnway (1), Alcántara (3), Pederson (7), Báez (6). HR--Bryant (14), off Morgan; Contreras (12), off Stephan; Wisdom (10), off Stephan. RBI--A.Rosario (22), Bryant (40), Pederson 2 (32), Báez (45), Contreras 2 (28), Wisdom (14).
MLBbleachernation.com

Pre-Gamin’: Indians at Cubs (7:05 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

I enjoyed my first trip back to Wrigley Field yesterday in the sense that I missed the physical location, the beer, the hot dogs, the bleachers, the friends, etc. But I did not enjoy the game. The Cubs have had a tough go of it lately and they’re lucky to still be tied for first place. Hopefully, Kyle Hendricks can deliver a dominant performance tonight and give us something to enjoy during tomorrow’s day off.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: The All Star case for Kyle Hendricks

They won’t believe this in Atlanta. But it’s time to give Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks some serious dap. It’s also time to give him All Star consideration. On Tuesday night at Wrigley Field, Hendricks shut out the Cleveland Indians on four hits across six innings in a 7-1 Cubs victory. Nothing new there; the Chicago ace leads the majors in victories with 10 this season.
MLBChronicle-Telegram

Cubs 7, Indians 1: Eli Morgan strikes out 9 but can't make it through 6th inning

CHICAGO — The Indians are desperate for quality starting pitchers with the top three of their rotation out with injuries. Eli Morgan got his third big league start Tuesday in his quest to become a full-time replacement and held his own despite a disappointing result. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out...
MLBChicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 behind 3 HRs and a 4-run 6th inning to earn a series split

The Chicago Cubs needed good mojo to close out a quick homestand as a grueling 10-game trip awaits. They got it behind another steady outing from right-hander Kyle Hendricks and an offense that finally stepped up in a 7-1 victory against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. For the first time in 10 games, the Cubs scored more than three runs in a game, sparked by a four-run sixth inning.
MLBTitusville Herald

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Kershaw in the 8th. b-popped out for Brothers in the 9th. E_Báez (14). LOB_Chicago 3, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Pederson (8), Turner (14). 3B_Betts (3). HR_Báez (18), off Kershaw; McKinstry (5), off Alzolay; Bellinger (3), off Alzolay. RBIs_Báez (47), McKinstry 4 (26), Bellinger 3 (14). SB_Lux (2). SF_Bellinger.
MLBMLB

Bryant, offensive flurry back Hendricks in W

CHICAGO -- A few hours before Tuesday's game, Cubs manager David Ross praised Kris Bryant for the approach on display in his plate appearances the previous night. Ross then had a prediction for reporters surrounding him in the Cubs' dugout. "I wouldn't be surprised if he gets hot here real...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs 7, Cleveland 1: Not a moment too soon, the offense explodes

Maybe you were starting to think the Cubs would never score another run without the benefit of a home run. Tuesday’s game started out that way, with the Cubs nursing a slim lead on a Kris Bryant long ball. Then they exploded for a four-run seventh, keyed by a two-run...
MLBwtmj.com

Brewers rattle off 7 in a row; beat Cubs 2-1

A bizzare ending, however an end result that we can get behind (on paper anyway) The Brewers streaking to 7 straight wins is exactly the way the Crew and Manager Craig Counsell are looking to close out a very favorable month of June. What did Counsell say? What about the...
MLBdailydodgers.com

The Sports Report: McKinstry’s grand slam helps Dodgers beat Cubs, 7-1

I was getting some swing and misses on the slider, I was able to use it to both sides of the plate, and I told Dave [Roberts, Dodgers manager] that any time you get to pitch a 4:15 p.m. game in Dodger Stadium with the shadows, it's a good game," Kershaw said. It's not easy to see there, so I'll take it for sure.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Allows four runs in no-decision

Hendricks allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings in a loss to the Brewers on Monday. He did not factor into the decision. Hendricks surrendered two runs in the first inning, but he was able to strand the bases loaded...
MLBPosted by
670 The Score

Dodgers rout Cubs, 7-1

Clayton Kershaw racked up a season-high 13 strikeouts over eight dominant innings, and Zach McKinstry hit a grand slam in the second inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’$2 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ series split with the Cleveland Indians, including back-end bullpen dominance and a revealing schedule

The Chicago Cubs’ 10-game trip starts Thursday in Los Angeles with the opener of a four-game series against the Dodgers. With the Cubs off Wednesday, it’s time to break down their quick two-game set against the Cleveland Indians ahead of a challenging trip. 1. David Ross balances the short-term need to win with a big-picture approach to player health. Nobody would blame Ross or any manager for ...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

3 White Sox pitchers — Liam Hendriks, Lance Lynn and Carlos Rodón — are chosen for the All-Star Game, while the Cubs’ Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel are selected

Liam Hendriks has been one of the most dependable closers in baseball. It didn’t go unnoticed. Hendriks earned a spot on the American League roster for next week’s All-Star Game, one of three Chicago White Sox players announced Sunday by Major League Baseball. He’ll be joined by starting pitchers Carlos Rodón and Lance Lynn. “That’s always cool,” Hendriks said. “Obviously Lance and Carlos ...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Launches 16th homer

Bryant went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Reds. The 29-year-old took Tyler Mahle deep in the third inning for his 16th homer of the year, giving the Cubs a 2-0 lead, but it was the last gasp for the Chicago offense. Bryant has five hits in two games to begin July as he tries to put a rough June (.114/.205/.241 in 23 games) behind him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy