Sometimes, a character’s death scene is not the last time they get played on screen by an actor. Take, for example, Scarlett Johansson, whose Marvel heroine Black Widow sacrificed herself to stop Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, only to “return” to the screen in a prequel film/story, which is arriving on July 9. Black Widow takes place after Captain America: Civil War on the MCU timeline, but it might end up being Johansson’s final time in the role. With that in mind, when we spoke with Black Widow director Cate Shortland, we asked her if Johansson’s last day of filming on set was unusually emotional, and the director told us: