First Trailer For The ‘Fear Street Trilogy’ On Netflix Released
The first official trailer for the horror film series known as the Fear Street Trilogy has been released. The Fear Street Trilogy is directed by Leigh Janiak and is based on the teenage horror book series of the same name by R.L. Stein. It will air on the Netflix streaming service on July 2, July 9 and July 16. The three films from the trilogy are titled Fear Street Part 1: 1994, Fear Street Part 2: 1978 and Fear Street Part 3: 1666. The films will center around a group of teenagers who discover that the horrifying events that took place in their town of Shadyside, Ohio, are all connected and that whoever is committing these terrifying crimes might just be targeting them next.uinterview.com