Point-counterpoint

Do Republicans wish to overturn our constitutional democracy. Just when one thinks the existing Republican Party cannot get any crazier, it outdoes itself. Rep. Cheney was ousted from party leadership; replaced by Rep. Stefanik who immediately declared the party was “united in support of President Trump.” Rep. Clyde said the 6th was just normal tourists visiting to take pictures. Rep. Gohmert claimed there was no “armed insurrection.” Rep. Pence declared he was there on the 6th with his brother, the former vice-president, who “never left his post.” And then there is Rep. Taylor-Greene! This topped off by Reps. McCarthy and Scalise marshaling “no” votes for establishment of a bi-partisan 6th Commission, after their demands for commission set-up were agreed to. Naturally, this was followed by Sen. McConnell declaring no Republican should vote for its approval in the Senate. It is gut-wrenching to watch replays of the 6th insurrection; thugs assaulting police and smashing windows/doorways; confederate flags waved in the Capitol Rotunda; congressional personnel, including the vice-president, House speaker, Senate majority leader and minority party leaders, being whisked to safety as they feared for their lives. How can any right-minded American not want a full investigation as to why this happened and establishment of measures to insure it is never repeated? Do legacy, traditional Republicans really believe in this total disregard for truth? It has been apparent for years the Republican Party has no interest in legislative processes except for tax cuts, court packing, limiting women’s rights or voter suppression. It has disavowed any semblance of honesty, ethics, integrity or respect in pursuit of congressional power; now capitulating to the dictates of an autocratic former president continuing to trumpet a corrupt “big lie.” Continued rejection of truth by the Republican Party threatens our democracy. Truth is the bedrock upon which our founding fathers and constitutional framers developed a framework of three equal, separate branches of government which has endured for over 200 years. But we may be at an inflection point raised by Ben Franklin at the end of the 1787 Constitutional Convention when he stated the government it had shaped, “can only end in despotism, as other forms have done before, when the people shall become so corrupted as to need despotic government, being incapable of any other.” Is this where America is today? It’s time for true Republican leaders to seriously ponder this question.