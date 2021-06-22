Report: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have broken up again
After giving love another shot, things appear to be over for on-again, off-again couple Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. According to E! News, sources tell the outlet that the breakup was fueled by allegations of infidelity after the NBA star allegedly attended a party and entered a private room with three other women. Apparently, Khloe and Tristan had been working on patching things up since their reconciliation, but that alleged incident was the final straw.www.weisradio.com