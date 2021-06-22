Report: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have broken up again

Keeping Up With the Kardashians may be over, but the drama is far from done. Khloé Kardashian responded to Tristan Thompson cheating rumors before their breakup. News broke of Khloé and Tristan’s breakup on Monday, June 21, after Page Six reported that the former couple—who have been on and off since 2016—had split “a few weeks ago” after rumors that Tristan had cheated on Khloé with model Sydney Chase. “They’re getting along. There is no drama,” an insider told Page Six. “Everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting.”