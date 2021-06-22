Cancel
Report: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have broken up again

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter giving love another shot, things appear to be over for on-again, off-again couple Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. According to E! News, sources tell the outlet that the breakup was fueled by allegations of infidelity after the NBA star allegedly attended a party and entered a private room with three other women. Apparently, Khloe and Tristan had been working on patching things up since their reconciliation, but that alleged incident was the final straw.

