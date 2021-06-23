Cancel
Sidney, NE

Lodgepole Valley Youth Camp Celebrates 50 years

By Forrest Hershberger
Sidney Sun Telegraph
 13 days ago

The Lodgepole Valley Youth Camp will be hosting an open house at 7 p.m. Monday, June 28 to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Ice cream will be served. The camp is a 7 ½ acre parcel located adjacent to the softball fields at the east side of Legion Park at Toledo Street and Fort Sidney Road. The camp was established in 1970 and includes the “Monica McNish” lodge built in 1976 which can accommodate up to 125 people. The camp also has a chapel, storage shed, outdoor shelter and four cabins. Each cabin can accommodate 20 to 25 people. In 1985, the kitchen was enlarged and a meeting room added. The City of Sidney maintains ownership of the camp as part of the park system. The camp is administered by a board of directors. The Lodgepole Youth Valley Camp is supported by fees collected and by donations. Contact Gary Hawkins at 308-254-5882 or Jennifer Hellie at 3208-249-5111 for more information on the camp.

www.suntelegraph.com
