Thomas 'Tom' Lorton Kokjer
Thomas "Tom" Lorton Kokjer, age 93, of Sidney, NE passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Sidney. A Memorial Graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery with inurnment to follow. Cremation has been held. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will immediately follow at Fanny's Farmhouse, 1 1/2 miles east of Gurley, Nebraska on Road 46. A memorial is being established and can be sent in care of the family for a later designation.