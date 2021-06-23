Cancel
Conan Takes A Hit Of Seth Rogen’s Joint - CONAN on TBS

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONAN Highlight: Seth has one suggestion for how Conan should spend his time off: smoking a lot of weed. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes...

Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Conan O'Brien Gets Stoned With Seth Rogen Mid-Interview

It's a big week for Conan O'Brien as he closes out his stint on TBS. TV's longest-running late-night host will finally be stepping away from the talk show domain that he once dominated. Though an HBO Max project is underway, it seems that he's ready to pick up on some new hobbies to occupy his time.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Seth Rogen gets Conan O’Brien to smoke cannabis on television before talk show taken off air

Conan O’Brien smoked a joint on television this week after encouragement from his guest Seth Rogen.The talk show Conan, which premiered in 2010, is coming to an end on TBS later this month.On Tuesday’s episode (22 June) of Conan, O’Brien asked Rogen what he should do with his free time after the show is taken off air.“I would suggest – this is going to be hilariously on-brand – try smoking a lot of weed for a long time,” said Rogen.O’Brien replied that on the few occasions when he had tried smoking cannabis, “nothing really happened”.Rogen then proceeded to bring...
CelebritiesDeadline

Conan O’Brien Smokes Up With Seth Rogen As His Time With TBS Late-Night Show Winds Down

On Tuesday’s episode of Conan, Conan O’Brien sought some life advice from actor-producer Seth Rogen. “You seem like a guy who’s relaxed, centered, like you know who you are,” the late-night host observed. “I’m going to have a lot of free time on my hands now for a while. We’re going to start something else up, but I’m going to have some downtime, and honestly—I’m not even kidding—I don’t really know what to do with downtime.”
TV & Videosfoxbangor.com

Conan O’Brien Greets Fans, Jokes About Final TBS Show and HBO Max Project

Conan O’Brien’s going out on a high note … at least with us, because he took time to drop some hilarious material about his final show on TBS and his future endeavors. The late-night talk show host was leaving Largo late Tuesday night — he’s been recording the final week of “Conan” episodes live at the popular club — and as he was signing autographs and taking selfies with fans … he joked about the pressure to live up to the hype … finally, after 28 years.
TV & Videoswashingtonnewsday.com

Why is Conan O’Brien’s TBS Show Ending After 11 Years?

Why is Conan O’Brien’s TBS Show Ending After 11 Years?. Conan on TBS is wrapping up this summer, bringing Conan O’Brien’s nearly three-decade run as a late-night host to a close. The former Simpsons writer’s TBS show, which aired for 11 years and was his third late-night show, is coming to an end.
TV & VideosVulture

Homer Simpson Did Conan O’Brien’s TBS Exit Interview

Conan O’Brien’s last job before becoming late night’s tall creepy nephew was as a writer on The Simpsons. He wrote three full episodes of the show, “New Kid on the Block,” Marge vs. the Monorail,” and “Homer Goes to College,” all of which are in the pantheon of favorite Simpsons ever. But O’Brien left the yellow family for greener pastures. as seasons 7 & 8 co-showrunner Josh Weinstein tweeted, O’Brien actually got the call that he was going to be the future host of Late Night at a Simpsons table read. It’s been string dances as trips to the American Girl Store ever since. For the last Conan ever, The Simpsons created a little cold open of Homer Simpson giving O’Brien his exit interview. It was a nice full circle moment to kick off a night of farewell frivolity.
CelebritiesVulture

Conan’s Irish Good-bye

The first time I interviewed Conan O’Brien, it was the winter of 1994 and he had just finished taping an episode of Late Night. He had been a talk-show host for all of six months, with barely 100 episodes under his belt, and things weren’t going great. Most of the boomer critics at the time couldn’t stand David Letterman’s 30-year-old replacement, ratings were so-so, and rumors were rampant that NBC was already looking to bail.
TV ShowsFinger Lakes Times

Jordan Schlansky’s Final CONAN Appearance - CONAN on TBS

Conan won’t leave the Largo until he gets an answer to the question that has bedeviled him for years: what the f*ck does Jordan do?. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Dana Carvey Tries Out A New Character - CONAN on TBS

CONAN Highlight: Dana could’ve tried his new character out at a comedy club, but he decided to save it for Conan’s second to last TBS show instead. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Conan Is Going To Miss His Audience - CONAN on TBS

And he's really going to miss hearing an audience chant his name. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes of CONAN on TBS, visit http://teamcoco.com/video. Get...
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Bill Hader Full Interview - CONAN on TBS

Bill Hader chats with Conan about his first “Late Night” appearance and does impressions of Lorne Michaels, Seth Rogen, Judd Apatow, and more. PLUS: Bill’s interview is interrupted by Paul Rudd. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe...
CelebritiesFinger Lakes Times

Dana Carvey & Conan Go Way Back To 1988 - CONAN on TBS

Dana remembers meeting two fresh-faced kids, Conan and Greg Daniels, at SNL in 1988. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes of CONAN on TBS, visit...
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Will Ferrell Says Goodbye To Conan’s Show… Again - CONAN on TBS

This is the third time Will has appeared on one of Conan’s final shows - and he’s "f*cking exhausted." Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes...
TV ShowsPosted by
Talk 1340

With the Help of Homer Simpson, Conan O’Brien Says Goodbye to His TBS Show and Late Night

Thursday night (June 24th) marked the end of Conan O'Brien's run as a late-night television host, the last 11 years with cable network TBS. I assume like many people in O'Brien's target demographic, I actually forgot that tonight was his last show until highlights started showing up on social media after 10 p.m. The lack of top-of-mind awareness for his show most likely played a role in its reduction from a one-hour show to a 30-minute show in January 2019, just two years before its demise.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

The 5 best moments from Conan O’Brien and Jordan Schlansky’s TBS feud

With Conan O’Brien saying goodbye to his show at TBS this week, the ginger-haired late-night host also delivered a proper sendoff to his least favorite employee, associate producer Jordan Schlansky. It’s been a long road for these two frenemies. Schlansky first started regularly dropping by to irritate his boss on NBC’s Late Night With Conan O’Brien with inane facts, obnoxious Eurocentric elitism, and a complete disregard for the chain of command. Schlansky’s refusal to treat Conan as his boss by logic-ing his way out of workplace responsibilities has been a beloved staple of the show over the last ten years. With that in mind, let’s take a look back at five of our favorite moments from Jordan and Conan’s awkward relationship. Arrivederci, Jordan, we hope to see you on HBO!
CelebritiesFinger Lakes Times

Dana Carvey’s Outdated Lennon & McCartney Impression - CONAN on TBS

Dana realizes mid-impression that his Lennon and McCartney bit is slightly outdated. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes of CONAN on TBS, visit http://teamcoco.com/video. Get...

