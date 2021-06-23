Cancel
Obituaries

John (Jay) Joseph Hickert

By Forrest Hershberger
Sidney Sun Telegraph
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn (Jay) Joseph Hickert passed away June 8, 2021 in Akron, CO. Jay was born December 3, 1926 on the family farm in New Almelo, KS. He was the second of eleven children by John W. and Mary L. Hickert. He was baptized at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in New Almelo where he attended grade school. He attended high school at St. John’s Military Academy in Hays, KS and Norton High School. Jay was born just prior to the Great Depression and as one of the oldest in the family started farming at a young age.

