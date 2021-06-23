Fire Weather Watch issued for Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet; Jackson County Below 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR GRAND, JACKSON AND SUMMIT COUNTIES BELOW 9000 FEET, AND WEST JACKSON AND WEST GRAND COUNTIES ABOVE 9000 FEET * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 211, 213 and 217. * Timing...Fire Weather Watch in effect from late Wednesday morning until early Wednesday evening. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Gusty winds combined with low relative humidity may cause new fire starts to rapidly spread and grow.