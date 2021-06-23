Cancel
Britney Spears Has Been Trying To End 'Oppressive, Controlling' Conservatorship For Years: Report

By Catherine Armecin
International Business Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears expressed "serious opposition" to her conservatorship as early as 2016, a report says. Spears allegedly told a court investigator at the time that she was "sick of being taken advantage of" The pop star reportedly felt that her father Jamie was "obsessed" with controlling her life. As Britney...

Britney Spears
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Doesn't Care If Britney Moves To Rainforest To Have 'Zillions Of Babies', Insists Singer's Conservatorship 'Doesn't Affect Me'

Jamie Lynn Spears is finally addressing Britney Spears' conservatorship for the first time after being accused of "abandoning" her big sister. The 30-year-old former Nickelodeon star took to social media on Monday to shoot down reports she doesn't have Britney's back. Article continues below advertisement. Jamie insisted she "loves" and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
MusicPosted by
StyleCaster

K-Fed’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Gets in Support After His Divorce From Britney

Since his divorce from Britney Spears, fans have wondered what Kevin Federline‘s net worth is and how much he’s received in spousal and child support from his ex-wife. K-Fed and Britney met at a club in Hollywood in 2004 and immediately started dating. “I met her at a club in Hollywood, Joseph’s. Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away,” K-Fed told People in 2008. “I was madly in love with her. Everything just seemed so right. I didn’t see it as too fast or too slow.” In September 2004, three months after they started dating, K-Fed and Britney married in a surprise wedding in Studio City, California.
CelebritiesPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Public Support of Christina Aguilera for Britney Spears

The public support of singer Christina Aguilera for Britney Spears as she fights against her conservatorship came through loud and clear on Aguilera’s Twitter feed. Christina Aguilera has spoken out in support of fellow pop icon and former “Mickey Mouse Club” co-star Britney Spears following her explosive testimony against her conservatorship last week.
MusicVulture

Courtney Love Declares Allegiance to Britney Spears by Covering ‘Lucky’

Courtney Love has been amassing a catalogue of acoustic covers from her London home, having moved to England on a whim after watching the Downton Abbey movie. She is also recording songs for her first solo album since 2004. This weekend, she used the power of song to fully park herself in the #FreeBritney camp by covering “Lucky,” Spears’ song about how constrictive and unfulfilling the life of a pop star can be. Love tears up near the end of the song. “I’m actually crying,” she says. “I fucking hate this when it happens to me.
Congress & CourtsDaily Beast

The Romans, the Supreme Court, and Britney Spears—Conservatorship Abuse Has Been Happening for 2000 Years

This week iconic pop star Britney Spears gave stirring and emotional testimony about living under the conservatorship granted to her father in 2008. Likening her experience to enslavement, Spears said she had been forced to work against her will, compelled to enter a mental-health institution, drugged, and prevented from having children. The shocking revelations drew instant support and raised questions about the nature of the conservatorship system. How could an international star who earned millions of dollars be exploited and controlled in this way?
CelebritiesMercury

Britney Spears' lawyer quits

Britney Spears' lawyer has resigned. The 'Lucky' singer has been represented by court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham for the last 13 years but he has now filed documents stating he wants to be removed from his position as soon as the judge will allow him, and his resignation will take effect once the 39-year-old pop star has new counsel.
Celebritieshawaiitelegraph.com

Sam Asghari never proposed Britney Spears

Washington [US], July 5 (ANI): Seems like conservatorship isn't the only reason that is blocking Britney Spears from getting married as her boyfriend Sam Asghari has also not popped the big question yet. Sources close to the singer told TMZ that Britney's boyfriend of over four years, Sam Asghari, has...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears receives support from Justin Timberlake, Khloé Kardashian, Mariah Carey and more celebrities

Celebrities are expressing their support for Britney after he shared his never-before-heard perspective of guardianship over her. The singer spoke in court on Wednesday, June 23, when she asked a judge to end her self-described “abusive” guardianship. “I’ve been in shock. I’m traumatized,” she continued. “I’m not happy. I can’t sleep …”, “I just want my life back.”

