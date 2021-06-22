Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bremerton, WA

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Heat alert for later this week

westseattleblog.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Lynn Hall for the photo taken from the Bremerton ferry, looking back at Alki and downtown. A ferry ride will be one way to beat the heat that the National Weather Service warns us is on the way. The NWS has issued an Excessive Heat Watch alert for Friday afternoon through Monday afternoon. The alert says in part that we are likely to see “dangerously hot conditions with afternoon highs in the 90s and possibly near 100 Saturday and Sunday.” If your family includes little kids, two wading pools and a spraypark are opening just in time, starting Saturday. We will highlight other stay-cool options in the days ahead.

westseattleblog.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Bremerton, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy