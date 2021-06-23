Harry Potter Star Reveals What Their Character Would Be Up to Now
The final Harry Potter film included a brief epilogue which jumped forward into the future by 19 years, allowing audiences to see how their relationships panned out, with actor Bonnie Wright recently detailing that, jumping even further into the future, she thinks her Ginny Weasley would be traveling the world as a famous quidditch player. With that epilogue jumping almost two decades into the future, audiences saw Ginny have children with Harry Potter as Hermione Grainger and Ron Weasley also had kids together, looking even more years into her future, Wright thinks her children being at Hogwarts would open up a number of personal opportunities for her character.comicbook.com