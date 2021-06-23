Harry Potter Star Reveals What Their Character Would Be Up to Now

If you’ve been trying to fill the Harry Potter-sized void in your life ever since J.K. Rowling published her seventh book in the original series, you are not alone. Although it’s been nearly a decade since we all bid farewell to the boy who lived, we still can’t get our minds off of the wizarding world (anyone else still waiting on acceptance letters from Hogwarts?!). But thankfully, there are quite a few titles with Potter-like themes and characteristics to enchant our inner child. Whether you’re into magical beasts or fierce young heroes with a knack for defeating the bad guys, here are 20 movies like Harry Potter you should check out.