Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Harry Potter Star Reveals What Their Character Would Be Up to Now

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final Harry Potter film included a brief epilogue which jumped forward into the future by 19 years, allowing audiences to see how their relationships panned out, with actor Bonnie Wright recently detailing that, jumping even further into the future, she thinks her Ginny Weasley would be traveling the world as a famous quidditch player. With that epilogue jumping almost two decades into the future, audiences saw Ginny have children with Harry Potter as Hermione Grainger and Ron Weasley also had kids together, looking even more years into her future, Wright thinks her children being at Hogwarts would open up a number of personal opportunities for her character.

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Inside Daniel Radcliffe's stunning Melbourne apartment: Harry Potter star sells his luxury home to his parents for $2million

British actor Daniel Radcliffe has just sold his apartment in Melbourne, but he's keeping the property in the family. The Harry Potter actor, 31, sold his three-bedroom pad in Toorak to his parents, Marcia Gresham and Alan Radcliffe, reports realestate.com.au. Their company reportedly made the purchase for $2million. The apartment,...
MoviesSunderland Echo

Star Wars and Harry Potter stars headline Durham Comic-Con

Familiar faces from the two franchises will be at Durham Comic-Con, to be held in a big top tent at the arena on Sunday, July 4. Appearing alongside Harry potter star Josh ‘Gregory Goyle’ Herdman will be Samantha Alleyne, best known for being the first female Stormtrooper in Star Wars as well as an Amazon in Wonder Woman.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Imagining What The Harry Potter Franchise Could Have Looked Like If It Adopted Marvel's Movie/TV Model

In the matter of a decade, Marvel movies have redefined how fans see their favorite characters come to the big screen and on their televisions. After interconnecting 23 movies into an incredible saga that saw the Avengers coming together from all corners of the galaxy (and segments of time) and saving the universe for Endgame. And now, the franchise has moved to a model that has fans enjoying series in between their event films such as WandaVision and Loki. And it had us thinking. What if the Harry Potter movies had adopted the same model as the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
MoviesInside the Magic

Robin Williams Was Banned From Appearing in the ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise

If there’s one film star that is universally adored, it’s Robin Williams. The late actor has an extensive back catalog of beloved movies. From Disney’s Aladdin (1992) to Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), Good Will Hunting (1997) to Shawn Levy’s Night at the Museum (2006), Williams has starred in some of the most critically and commercially successful films of all time. Good Will Hunting netted him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Harry Potter’s Bonnie Wright Is Fine With Possibly Never Playing Ginny Weasley Again

When you’ve played one of the most famous characters of all time, it has to be hard to move on. But Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, seems to have figured out a great way to continue on with her life and career, while also never forgetting where she came from. She’s even admitted that even if there are more Harry Potter movies, she’d be fine never reprising the role that made her famous.
Moviesepicstream.com

Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Meets His Cursed Child Son Scorpius Malfoy

There is little doubt that Harry Potter fans are always delighted to see a Malfoy. But what about two Malfoys? Tom Felton has just met his son Scorpius Malfoy from Harry Potter and The Cursed Child. We all know that Felton played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies. However,...
MoviesBirmingham Star

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' returns

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): Harry Potter fans have a reason to rejoice as the much-awaited 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' drama has been slated to return to Broadway this year, after a year-long wait following the COVID-19 shutdown and the controversial year for author and producer J.K. Rowling.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Today's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event Is A Game-Changer

After a frankly disappointing Second-Year Anniversary event, the most exciting aspect of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is here to possibly redeem the game's June slate of content. Today at 11 AM Pacific, the second part of the Unforgivable Truth Brilliant Event begins. Over on the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite...
Moviespurewow.com

20 Magical Movies Like ‘Harry Potter’ to Stream Right Now

If you’ve been trying to fill the Harry Potter-sized void in your life ever since J.K. Rowling published her seventh book in the original series, you are not alone. Although it’s been nearly a decade since we all bid farewell to the boy who lived, we still can’t get our minds off of the wizarding world (anyone else still waiting on acceptance letters from Hogwarts?!). But thankfully, there are quite a few titles with Potter-like themes and characteristics to enchant our inner child. Whether you’re into magical beasts or fierce young heroes with a knack for defeating the bad guys, here are 20 movies like Harry Potter you should check out.
TV Showstribuneledgernews.com

Where to Stream Your Favorite Movie Franchises From ‘Twilight’ to ‘Harry Potter’

In the market for a nostalgic movie night binge? Most fan-favorite franchises are available to stream on the various platforms available with the simple click of a button. Whether space is your jam, superheroes are your thing, or supernatural stories are where it’s at, there’s something for everyone. Below, we’re rounding up where you can find and stream several movie franchises ranging from Twilight and Harry Potter to Star Wars and Lord of the Rings.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Review: An Unforgivable Truth Part 2

After a Second-Year Anniversary event that was pretty unanimously considered a disappointment by the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, can Niantic redeem themselves in what may be the most anticipated Brilliant Event yet? This event was hyped to have a major reveal, so it had a lot to live up to. Let's see if it managed to topple the expectations and make up for the lackluster Anniversary Event.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Elizabeth Olsen Reveals She Had A Terrible Audition For Game Of Thrones

Nepotism is a very real thing in Hollywood, something Elizabeth Olsen is fully aware of. As the younger sister of former all-conquering child stars Mary-Kate and Ashley, several doors were opened based solely on her surname. The actress even admitted that she considered adopting a different professional moniker when starting out in the industry to try and distance herself from her famed siblings.
Moviesabilenetx.gov

Harry Potter Craft & Movie: "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire"

Join your Main Library for a summer of Harry Potter fun during the Summer Reading Club. Each week we’ll be watching an installment of the series, making a craft to go along with the featured film, and having fun with this popular movie franchise. At this session we’ll be watching 2004’s “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” In this installment, Harry Potter finds himself competing in a hazardous tournament between rival schools of magic, but he is distracted by recurring nightmares. This film is rated PG-13 for sequences of fantasy violence and frightening images, and has a run time of 2 hours and 37 minutes. Feel free to bring in your own snacks and drinks, and be sure to come out and have some Harry Potter fun with us every week!

Comments / 0

Community Policy