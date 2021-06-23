Erie County Department of Social Services promotes mobile document upload service

Many organizations profess work cultures which value trust and inclusivity in their marketing jargon by using the nomenclature such as “transparency” and “open door policy” to entice new staff and encourage existing employees. However, trust is a result of developed cognitive abilities that foster loyalty and high performance, yet, when lost, can cause catastrophic conditions within the business environment. Creating a framework to trust between teams through mindful training at work supports clear communication and offers other benefits in a cascading effect. When an employee gains tools to become more self-aware, their new behavior permeates all levels within a company, extending out to improved attitudes and how the staff interacts and presents themselves in customer service scenarios. The importance of developing a culture that supports methods to build trust at work requires business leaders to maintain an open mindset that fosters healthy interactions and tools to support conflict resolution as a high benchmark in many daily decisions and practices.