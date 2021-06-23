Cancel
Erie County Department of Social Services promotes mobile document upload service

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYDocSubmit app saves time and effort, allows remote application for services. The Erie County Department of Social Services is promoting the use of the mobile document upload for clients receiving temporary assistance, SNAP (food stamps), Medicaid, and/or HEAP (heating assistance). The NYDocSubmit app allows clients to submit documents to ECDSS from their Apple or Android devices and is available in English, Traditional Chinese, Spanish, Korean, Bengali and Russian.

