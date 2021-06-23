Matthew 'Matt' Hoskins
Matthew "Matt" Hoskins, 52, of North Liberty, died at his home on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Matt's family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26, at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Rd., Coralville. A Celebration of Matt's Life will begin at noon. Burial with military rites are planned for 3 p.m. at Friends Cemetery in Pleasant Plain, Iowa. Instead of flowers and plants, the family suggests memorials to an education fund that will benefit Matt's daughter, Olivia.www.thegazette.com