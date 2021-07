On Thursday, a Wisconsin judge agreed that one of two teenagers convicted in the "Slender Man Stabbing" could be released from a psychiatric hospital. Anissa Weier, who is now 19, has been at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute since 2017, after she was found guilty for attempting to kill her friend, Payton Leutner, in order to appease a Slender Man and keep him from harming her family. At the time, Weier was just 12 years old.