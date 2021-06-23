Jane Scheer

JANE ANN (SCOTT) SCHEER. Jane Ann (Scott) Scheer, 87, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home in the Keystone Senior Suites. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown with the Rev. Jeffrey Schanbacher officiating. Private family interment will be held at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Atkins. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until service time Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church, the Keystone Nursing Care Center or a charity of the donor's choice.