ADRIAN — A woman who pleaded guilty to her role in a violent home invasion in 2019 was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison this week. Because she has already served more than 800 days in jail since being arrested in April 2019, Jamie Tia-Marie Wright, 29, of Clinton will be eligible for release on parole in a little more than nine months. Lenawee County Circuit Judge Michael R. Olsaver stuck to the Cobbs agreement in Rochowiak’s plea agreement that her minimum sentence be no more than three years, though he acknowledged that was less than the minimum calculated in the sentencing guidelines, which called for a minimum sentence between 38 and 76 months.