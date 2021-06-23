Team Rubicon volunteers assisted following Chemtool fire
ROCKTON — More than 70 big-hearted people volunteered their time to assist the community following the Chemtool fire, including those with Team Rubicon. The non-profit organization sprung to action enlisting a team of more than 20 unpaid volunteers to assist with data collection. The damage assessments are being provided to Winnebago County and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. Some of the Team Rubicon volunteers were retired while others used their vacation time to assist in the local effort.