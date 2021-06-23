Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Regenerative Medicine Franchise Explodes onto Tampa Health Scene

By PRWeb
Times Union
 14 days ago

QC Kinetix opens first two clinics in the Tampa area with more on the way. QC Kinetix, a fast-growing regenerative medicine franchise that offers a cutting-edge alternative to pain relief, recently launched two locations in the Tampa Bay area. Three more are under construction, and up to 10 clinics are slated to serve the entire metro area from the coast to Lakeland. Dr. Daniel Sucherman, a physician with years of experience, will own all the Tampa area locations.

www.timesunion.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Medicine#Regenerative Medicine#Franchisee#Back Pain#Largo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Tampa, FLfranchising.com

Slim Chickens Inks 23-Unit Franchise Agreement in Tampa DMA

Experienced Investment Group to Develop Breakthrough Better Chicken Brand in Florida. The better-chicken brand has opened more than 129 locations across the United States, Kuwait and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 600 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.
College Sportsbeckersspine.com

Dr. Payton Fennell named Novant Health's primary care sports medicine director

Payton Fennell, DO, was named Novant Health's primary care sports medicine director for the greater Charlotte, N.C., market, according to a June 22 announcement. Dr. Fennell served as a U.S. Navy medical officer before joining Novant Health. There, he earned the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for meritorious service. He also worked as an assistant team physician for the Carolina Hurricanes and as team physician for Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, N.C.
Nutritionmhlas.com

Food as Medicine

Eating is a basic need, but many Americans are not filling this need with healthful choices. Among the more than 700,000 Americans that die each year from heart disease, stroke or Type 2 diabetes, about 45 percent eat meals heavy in salt, processed meat and sugary drinks, and low in fruits, vegetables, fish and nuts, according to a March 2017 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
NHLmyq105.com

Scenes From The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Game 2 Win at Amalie Arena

2 down, 2 to go! There were some famous faces in the stands last night as the Bolts took a commanding two games to none series lead on the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena, including Danny Zuko himself, John Travolta. The series heads north to Canada where the Lightning hope to wrap up the season with another Stanley Cup win.
BusinessTimes Union

AquantUs Receives 2021 Best of Atlanta Award For Recruiting

AquantUs, Atlanta’s leading recruiting firm focused on accounting and finance staffing, has been selected for the “2021 Best of Atlanta Award” in the Recruiter category by the Atlanta Award Program. “This is a huge honor for our team,” says Tiffany Hoffine, Managing Partner at AquantUs. “The criteria of the award...
Albany, NYTimes Union

American Airlines now has non-stop flights from Albany to Miami

ALBANY — Starting Nov. 6, American Airlines will offer weekly nonstop flights from Albany International Airport to Miami International Airport. The seasonal service will operate through April 2, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at aa.com. “Today’s exciting announcement of nonstop flights to Miami is another example of our team’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy