Facebook’s QR Code Persistence Could Soon Pay Off

Last year, Instagram rolled out a new feature called “suggested posts.” These posts appear when you’ve finished reading recent posts from those you follow. They are related to what you normally see. It was released as a tactic to keep you glued to the app with never-ending doom-scroll on the feeds. According to Instagram, the reception to its “suggested posts” feature has been so positive. Hence, it is looking to launch a new test that aims to mix suggested posts throughout your primary feed. This means you’ll soon see suggested posts ahead of photos and videos from people you follow.