Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook’s QR Code Persistence Could Soon Pay Off

By Tony Zerucha
crowdfundinsider.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) believes its added QR code functionality finally hits the mark. After earlier attempts at testing the technology, Facebook has added QR code functionality on Messenger, a move analysts see as a direct charge at Venmo and Zelle. What is different this time is functionality extends beyond current Facebook users. If this works analysts at PeerIQ believe it could quickly spread to Marketplace and Instagram.

www.crowdfundinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persistence#Qr Code#Stablecoin#Venmo#Marketplace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Behind Viral VideosMacRumors Forums

Instagram Plans to Take on TikTok With Full-Screen Video Content

That's the major take-home from a video shared on Wednesday by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram. In the video posted to his Instagram and Twitter account, Mosseri said that the social platform no longer wants to be thought of as the "square photo-sharing app," and will instead lean more into entertainment and video.
InternetEngadget

Twitter might let you ‘unmention’ yourself from tweets

Twitter is exploring a new way to prevent the kind of “unwanted attention” that often results in harassment. The company is working on tools that, if launched, would allow users to prevent people from mentioning them without the block or mute button. Described by Twitter product designer Dominic Camozzi as...
InternetPhone Arena

Facebook wants to prevent you from becoming an extremist

Facebook is testing new prompts that ask people if they worry some of their friends are becoming extremists and warn users that they might have been exposed to extremist content, CNN reports. Also Read:. "This test is part of our larger work to assess ways to provide resources and support...
Cell PhonesLifehacker

Update Your Snapchat Password Immediately

Snapchat users have bombarded with repeated, unexpected two-factor authentication (2FA) text messages this week, but it’s unclear whether the cause is due to a glitch on Snapchat’s end, or due to hackers attempting to break into unsecured Snapchat accounts en masse. Either way, it’s not a bad idea to update your Snapchat password right away.
InternetPosted by
Android Police

Twitter is working on Facebook-style reactions

It's annoying the way that pretty much every single social network will eventually try to become every other social network. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, NextDoor, even those that are ostensibly about something else, like TikTok and LinkedIn: once a feature shows up on one, it'll show up on the rest. The latest box on the checklist is "reactions," that collection of little emoji thingies that you can use to reply to a post if you don't feel like using real words.
TechnologyAndroid Central

This $179 Portal Plus deal is the only Facebook product you'll want to spend money on

Take $100 off this Prime Day on Facebook Portal Plus, a smart video calling 15.6" touch screen that makes staying connected with friends, family, and colleagues a little bit easier. For $179 instead of the typical $279, this Facebook Portal Plus Prime Day smart home deal comes with a smart camera that pans, zooms, and keeps everyone in the frame while you multitask, but it also has Alexa built-in so you can also listen to music, control your smart home, check the front door, and more.
Internetlifewire.com

Twitter Wants You to Test Two New Money-Making Features

Twitter is calling on users to test out two big new features: Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces. In a blog published on Tuesday, the social network said it is looking for users to apply to test the two new features. Android and iOS users can apply to try out Ticketed Spaces, while only iOS users can apply to test out the Super Follows feature. Both features are designed to help users make money off of the platform.
InternetSanta Clarita Radio

Why You Should Have A Facebook QR Code For Your Business Facebook Page

The fastest and most effective way in promoting your business nowadays is via social media. And Facebook is the king among all social media when it comes to business promotion since it is the most used social media platform around the globe. On the other hand, the leading innovator in...
Internetpocketnow.com

Instagram could further ruin your feeds soon. Here’s how

Last year, Instagram rolled out a new feature called “suggested posts.” These posts appear when you’ve finished reading recent posts from those you follow. They are related to what you normally see. It was released as a tactic to keep you glued to the app with never-ending doom-scroll on the feeds. According to Instagram, the reception to its “suggested posts” feature has been so positive. Hence, it is looking to launch a new test that aims to mix suggested posts throughout your primary feed. This means you’ll soon see suggested posts ahead of photos and videos from people you follow.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

How to delete your WhatsApp QR code: steps

Do you know that you can remove yours from WhatsApp? Although it is not that it is deleted forever, there is a method to be able to modify it every time you want, generating that each contact that has joined through your QR code is added in a more personalized way.
InternetPhone Arena

Twitter's Facebook-like emoji based Tweet Reactions could be coming to all very soon

Back in March, we passed along the word that Twitter was considering adding Facebook-style emoji reactions for tweets. Android Developer Dylan Roussel discovered that this new feature might be closer to becoming a way for Twitter users to weigh in on a tweet. Currently, there is a heart icon that can be tapped to express one's positive feelings about a tweet, but the new emoji reactions reveal a much broader range of feelings including thinking, crying, laughing to tears, clapping hands, and a heart."
ElectronicsEngadget

LG TVs will soon gain dedicated support for Facebook's Portal TV

Facebook's webcam-like Portal TV mounts on your existing TV set to provide an immersive video calling experience on apps like Messenger and Zoom, provided you're willing to allow the social network into your living room. Now, LG has made it easier to install one on its webOS-powered TVs with a new firmware update, the company announced.
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

WhatsApp Testing Out Messages That Can Only Be Viewed Once

According to a report from Android Police, the latest beta of WhatsApp introduces the “view once” feature. In the examples they show, you can send a message such as a photo and instead of displaying the thumbnail preview, the message will simply say “Photo” and when you tap on it, a prompt appears that lets you know this message can only be viewed once.
InternetBBC

Facebook tests extremist content warning messages

Facebook is testing a feature in the US that asks users if they are worried somebody they know is becoming an extremist. Other users may also receive an alert saying they may have been exposed to extremist content. The trial messages are part of Facebook’s Redirect Initiative which aims to...

Comments / 1

Community Policy