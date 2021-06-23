Facebook’s QR Code Persistence Could Soon Pay Off
This time Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) believes its added QR code functionality finally hits the mark. After earlier attempts at testing the technology, Facebook has added QR code functionality on Messenger, a move analysts see as a direct charge at Venmo and Zelle. What is different this time is functionality extends beyond current Facebook users. If this works analysts at PeerIQ believe it could quickly spread to Marketplace and Instagram.www.crowdfundinsider.com