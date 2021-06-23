Rare poor outing from Jonathan Loaisiga sinks Yankees in loss to Royals

The Yanks take the series Royals pitching struggled to throw strikes all series against the Yankees and today, they looked to their most walk-prone starting pitcher to end that struggle. Entering the game, Brad Keller’s 9.8% walk percentage was the highest of any Royals starter and the 7th highest in baseball. The good news is that he, along with Anthony Swarzak, Wade Davis, and Ervin Santana slightly lowered the Royals walk percentage in this series. The bad news is that he gave up seven hits and two homers in the first three innings, paving the way to a Yankees 8-1 series-clinching win. Yankees batters just chewed up Royals pitchers this week, specifically starting pitchers. Brady Singer, Danny Duffy, and Keller all struggled to get through even four innings without throwing over 80 pitches. Singer needed 96 pitches to get through just 3.2 IP, while Duffy needed 42 pitches to get through 2.0 innings. Keller continued this trend, needing 85 pitches to get through four innings. But where.