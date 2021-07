The New York Mets have been held afloat on the back of their pitching staff and this week is no exception to that rule. Yes, there were a couple of bad bullpen performances this week. Yes, Marcus Stroman’s most recent start was not good. But, given the Mets’ schedule this week and the injuries to their pitching, the fact that the pitching staff performed as well as it did, given how many innings it had to cobble together this week, is a borderline miracle. The Mets have continued to get production from the unlikeliest of places (Jerad Eickhoff? Tylor Megill?). And they won both deGrom starts this week, extending their streak to eight-straight victories when their ace takes the hill.