Severe Weather Statement issued for Fillmore, York by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 22:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fillmore; York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN YORK AND NORTHWESTERN FILLMORE COUNTIES At 1043 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McCool Junction, or 11 miles south of York, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include York, McCool Junction, Grafton and Lushton. This Warning no longer includes Interstate 80. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov