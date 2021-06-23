Cancel
New ‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Confirms Bloodsport’s Superman Connection

By Trey Griffeth
heroichollywood.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new trailer for James Gunn’s upcoming film The Suicide Squad has confirmed Superman’s connection to Idris Elba’s character, Bloodsport. Originally Idris Elba was set to replace Will Smith as Deadshot for The Suicide Squad due to Smith’s commitments to other projects. Eventually, it was decided that Elba would play a new character altogether so Smith could have the option to reprise the role. For the longest time, no one seemed to know exactly who Elba was playing until his character was revealed to be Bloodsport; a relatively obscure Superman antagonist who first appeared in the late 1980s.

heroichollywood.com
