Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New The Suicide Squad Trailer Spotlights Bloodsport

By Emmanuel Gomez
lrmonline.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout a doubt, one of the most despicable people in the DC Universe is Amanda Waller. In the first Suicide Squad film, Viola Davis did a wonderful job making sure we hated her. By the looks of it, in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, things won’t be any different. Today we were treated with a brand new trailer for The Suicide Squad which you can check out down below!

lrmonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Viola Davis
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Man Of Steel#Starro#The Suicide Squad#Super Villains#Overall The Suicide Squad#Hbo Max
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviessouthernillinoisnow.com

Watch Idris Elba in new ‘Suicide Squad’ trailer; Kenya Barris inks multi-project development deal with Audible; and more

Idris Elba takes center stage in the new trailer for DC and Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad. Directed by James Gunn, the film, which is a standalone sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, follows Elba as Bloodsport, one of the imprisoned convicts from Task Force X who is sent on a mission by Viola Davis‘ Amanda Waller to destroy Jotunheim, a Nazi-era prison and laboratory. The action film also stars Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Pete Davidson and more. The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Was It Henry Cavill’s Superman Who Was Shot By The Suicide Squad’s Bloodsport? Here’s What James Gunn Says

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Suicide Squad features some of the roughest characters the DC Extended Universe has to offer. Most of Task Force X’s members possess an assortment of deadly skills, but that also comes with some personal baggage. Take Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, who’s incarcerated for putting Superman in the ICU. Admittedly, it’s a pretty impressive feat, yet it’s still unclear as to whether it was Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel who was unfortunately hurt. With this, writer-director James Gunn has now chimed with some thoughts of his own.
MoviesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Reveals the Film’s Huge DC Villain

UPDATE: Here’s the new official trailer for The Suicide Squad:. ORIGINAL POST: There’s a surprise waiting for DC Comics fans on YouTube this morning: A brand-new trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. But instead of posting the trailer on the DC or Warner Bros’ YouTube channels, the ad is lurking in the actual ads on YouTube. You’ve just got to get lucky and have it come up when you click to another video on YouTube.
MoviesIGN

Who Is Idris Elba's Suicide Squad 2 Character Robert DuBois? DC's Bloodsport Explained

After months of speculation, we finally learned at DC Fandome last year which DC villain Idris Elba is playing in The Suicide Squad. And it's... probably not the character you were expecting. No, he's not Deadshot, Deathstroke or Bronze Tiger. Instead, Elba is playing an obscure but still significant Superman villain named Bloodsport. Indeed, in the latest trailer for The Suicide Squad, Superman even gets a shout-out -- Bloodsport put him in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet, we learn!
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad trailer introduces some new antiheroes

DC’s gang of hooligans and blackmailed criminals is back, this time with a few new names, a new director, and no tattooed faced Jokers in sight. The official trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has arrived, and shares a sneak peek at the feature’s upcoming plot. According to the...
MoviesIGN

The Suicide Squad: Exclusive Trailer Breakdown With Director James Gunn

If Zack Snyder’s Justice League didn’t quench your thirst for more DC movie mayhem, we still have The Suicide Squad to look forward to in 2021. Warner Bros. just released a new trailer for the long-awaited DCEU sequel, and James Gunn stopped by IGN to provide some director’s commentary on this new footage.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Suicide Squad team heads into battle in new poster

Warner Bros has released a new poster of The Suicide Squad showing the whole team in action. According to the new poster that Warner has released of The Suicide Squad, the team is dying to save the world, again. The continuation or reboot of David Ayer’s 2016 film, Suicide Squad, is the next film to arrive from DECU. Directed by James Gunn, known for his work in the films of Guardians of the Galaxy From Marvel Studios, the film will see the return of DC comics’ craziest criminal team, including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney). In addition, the film will introduce new DC Comics characters such as King Shark (Steve Agee), Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Peacemaker (Idris Elba), which will feature its own series on HBO Max.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD – Official “Rain” Trailer And Watch James Gunn Breakdown The Trailer – In Theaters And Streaming On HBO Max August 6

Check out the newest trailer for THE SUICIDE SQUAD and watch writer-director James Gunn breaks down the latest trailer for his DCEU movie. From writer/director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure “The Suicide Squad,” featuring a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. Welcome...
MoviesEW.com

James Gunn has comic book receipts for The Suicide Squad trailer

Modern superhero movies, particularly those produced by DC, often use their comic book source material as suggestions rather than sacrosanct reference. But when fans online had questions about the newest trailer for The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn proved that he had the receipts. The opening seconds of the new...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Suicide Squad: brutal final trailer of the craziest group of antiheroes in cinema

The Suicide Squad (The Suicide Squad), the new movie by Warner Bros. Y DC directed by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) presents its brutal and crazy final trailer a little over a month before its premiere in theaters in Spain (also through HBO Max in the United States). And it does so with a new trailer full of unreleased scenes, others already seen in previous previews and some other surprises.
MoviesIGN

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Responds to Trailer Controversy - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

In The Suicide Squad trailer, there's a statement made that many fans doubt, specifically Idris Elba's Bloodsport putting Superman in the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet. James Gunn took to Twitter and posted a panel from Issue #4 of the 1987 Superman comic series. The Bloodsport Superman Suicide Squad scenario of him being taken out with a kryponite bullet reall sent the DCEU fan base into a tailspin, fortunately James Gunn was able to clear it up. The Suicide Squad hits theaters August 6th 2021. In other news, just when you thought we were done seeing those alien space robots clash over our planet, we've got new information on Transformers 7. The official title for the upcoming movie is 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'. The official synopsis for the movie is, "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." And finally, from one prime to another, concept art for Netflix's Sonic Prime has hit the internet. But you gotta go fast if you wanna see it, before they put a plug in the leak. A reddit user posted a link to Patrick Horan's Artstation account, where he posted images of the concept art from the show he was responsible for cleaning up and coloring. We obviously can't show the leaked images ... and neither could Patrick, as he immediately deleted the images from his Artstation account. All of this entertainment news in this episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment with Akeem Lawanson!
MoviesPaste Magazine

We Get More Idris Elba in Third "Leaked" Trailer for The Suicide Squad

The newest trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is here, and was allegedly leaked online earlier today by the cast. While it was planned for the trailer to only run in ads between other YouTube videos and then be released wide by Gunn later in the day, an unlisted trailer video began to circulate online, entitled “The Suicide Squad – Early Access Trailer Do Not Share.” Gunn then tweeted that the cast was to blame for leaking the trailer early.
TV SeriesCollider

'The Suicide Squad' Will Face New Obstacles in an Epic Crossover with 'Wipeout'

Director James Gunn has shared the trailer for an upcoming episode of TBS’ hit game show Wipeout, aptly entitled “Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special.” The episode will be hosted by The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker star John Cena opposite comedian Nicole Byer, who have been co-hosting the series since April. They will be joined in the field by co-host Camille Kostek. Cena is also an executive producer for the game show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy