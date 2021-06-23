Cancel
NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Watch Devin Booker and Patrick Beverley Collide

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 14 days ago

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Clippers collided with each other during the third quarter of Game 2.

Booker has returned to action, and Beverley will return to the game as well, and the Tweets about their status can be seen embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The video of the collision can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
