Midland Trail's first game in the 2021 WVSSAC State Softball Tournament started with early promise. It regressed as the innings marched on. The Patriots struck early in the opening contest of the Class A division against Ritchie County at Little Creek Park in South Charleston when catcher Sydney Sheets launched a solo home run in the top of the first inning for a 1-0 Midland Trail lead. However, the Rebels answered with four runs in their half of the initial frame for a 4-1 cushion. A three-run home run by the opposing catcher, Jayci Gray, was the key blast.