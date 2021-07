(Iowa City, IA) — The Iowa Board of Regents is expected to vote on a plan to increase tuition at all three public universities when Regents meet on July 28th. The increases for in-state students would range from 115 dollars a year at the University of Northern Iowa to 280 dollars a year at the University of Iowa and Iowa State. Officials say the price increases are necessary after Iowa lawmakers declined to increase state funding during the legislative session.